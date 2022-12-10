Health Canada Has Recalled A Kid's Vitamin Due To Incorrect Dosage Levels
"Verify if your product has been affected," Health Canada said.
Health Canada is currently recalling a kid's vitamin as the dosage levels differ from what has been marked on the packaging. The type one recall was triggered on December 8, 2022, and flagged by recall firm Puresource Corp.
The details for the affected items are as follows:
- Now Food Now Kids' Vitamin D-3 | Liquid | Vitamin D3 2.5 mcg (100 IU) | NPN 80009269 | Lot 3238260
According to Health Canada, the "affected lot contains active ingredient (Cholecalciferol) levels outside of the labelled claim."
The federal health department recommends verifying if your product has been affected. If so, Health Canada urges the public to contact the recalling firm and report any health product-related side effects or safety complaints. The federal agency also stresses to "consult your healthcare provider prior to discontinuing use of the affected product, or for any health concerns."
Per Health Canada, infants 0 to 12 months have a recommended dietary allowance of 400 IU (10 mcg) of Vitamin D per day, while children one to 18 years of age have a recommended dietary allowance of 600 IU (15 mcg) per day.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.