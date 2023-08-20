10 Easy Hikes Near Montreal With Breathtaking Fall Views
The foliage is stunning and the walking isn't bad, either.🍂
As the fall weather slowly begins its creep across the province, now is your chance to travel a bit out of town and explore nature by going on one of these easy hikes near Montreal. The fall foliage is always best in a national park, and there are plenty of ways to experience some much-needed natural splendour without pushing yourself along a six-hour hike (unless you want to).
Mont Royal may be splendid, but she can't compare to the lofty peaks and old-growth forests that cover the northern parts of Quebec, complete with hiking trails, vantage points and swimming holes. If you don't have the energy to hike up Mont Tremblant and you're just looking for a brief jaunt through the woods, taking the easy trail is simple at these ten hiking spots across Quebec.
These simple hikes through the Quebec mountains are in a sweet spot: not too far from Montreal, not too challenging, but definitely offering the kinds of views you miss in the heart of the city. If you've been considering a break from the noise, consider adding one of these easy hikes near Montreal to your autumn to-do list.
Montagne Verte
Cost: Free
Address: Chemin du Lac Baptiste, Labelle, MRC des Laurentides, QC J8E 3K9
Why You Should Go: This intermediate hike is relatively short at 5.51 kilometres, but it delivers a beautiful view from the summit. Dogs are welcome on this trail, which is located in a popular vacation area. It's important to leave no trace and be aware of parking regulations along the road to the trail. Boring things aside, the view of Mont-Tremblant is worth the walk!
Mont-Sourire
Cost: Free
Address: Near 767 Chem. Ouareau N, Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm, QC J0T 2C0
Why You Should Go: Another breezy hike, this dog-friendly trail features an incredible viewpoint just two kilometres away from the nearest parking. It offers a panoramic view of Saint-Donat with Lake Ouareau in the centre and three mountains as the backdrop. This trail is a good option for young families and anyone who wants a great picture without breaking too much of a sweat.
Mont Orford
Cost: $9.25
Address: 429 Rte Rousseau, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, QC G0X 1W0
Why You Should Go: Not all beautiful hikes can be free, but L'Étang-Fer-de-Lance is definitely worth the change. A gentle 3.5 km loop, this hike takes an estimated hour and 15 minutes and brings you to a "superb panorama" of the surrounding countryside. If you're up for more of a challenge, other hikes in the Mont Orford network range from intermediate to challenging (one even takes six hours!).
Mont Owl's Head
Cost: Free
Address: 437, rue des Pins sud, Eastman, QC J0E 1P0
Why You Should Go: This lesser-known area features a range of hikes from the easy forest walk to a more challenging 150-year-old trail to the summit. For a gentle tour through 50 hectares of forest, try the sentier du Vieux-Verger, a three-kilometre loop that takes you over the Missisquoi-Nord river. If you're up for the more difficult, storied path, try the sentier Abénakis-Maçonique, a one-and-a-half hour hike that starts from the Owl's Head ski chalet.
Mont Rigaud
Cost: Free
Address: 321, Chem. des Érables, Rigaud, QC J0P 1P0
Why You Should Go: There are plenty of trails to choose from at Mont Rigaud, but a good place to start is the third path, which goes from the P8 parking sector to a viewpoint in just 3.4 km, or approximately two hours in total. This hike isn't a loop, so you'll be retracing your steps on the way home. Travel gently through cedar forests and towards a view that will make all the sweating worth it!
La Tourbière
Cost: $9.55
Address: La Tourbière trail parking area, 177 Rte du Parc-de-Frontenac, Adstock, QC, G0N 1S0
Why You Should Go: This easy 5-kilometre loop is accessible to strollers with larger wheels and is marked as family-friendly by Sépaq. It's located in the Parc national de Frontenac, a lakeshore locale about a three-hour drive from Montreal with hardwood forests and over 200 bird species to spot as you take this comfortable stroll. To replace all those burnd-off calories, you can grab a poutine in Sherbrooke, Victoriaville or Drummondville depending on your return route.
Promenade De La Chute
Cost: $3.78 per adult
Address: Parc de la Chute-Montmorency; 5300, Bd Sainte-Anne, Beauport, QC G1C 0M3
Why You Should Go: It's more than a stone's throw from Montreal, but Beauport is only three hours away if traffic is on your side, and a trip here can be combined with some other Quebec-City-area activity for a sneaky weekend away or a slightly epic day trip. This mega-easy set of trails leads you straight to an 83-foot waterfall, allowing you to pick your pace and decide whether you want to take the speedy route of 0.5 km or the leisurely stroll of 3 km. There's also a very brief walk to a vista at the foot of the falls, where you can sit and watch the water without exerting yourself whatsoever.
Sentier du Morne
Cost: Free
Address: Access in front of 301 Rte du Morne, Saint-Sébastien-de-Frontenac, QC G0Y 1M0
Why You Should Go: A drive of under three hours to these trails will also give you some spectacular Eastern Townships scenery. A brisk 30-minute jaunt each, these two 1.2-kilometre trails offer a calming walk through the forest to a gorgeous observation tower with a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape. Leashed pets are welcome to this trail, which is open through October.
Les Grands-Pins
Cost: $9.55
Address: Baie Sauvage campground, Parc National Frontenac; 599 Chem. des Roy, Sainte-Praxède, QC G0M 1H1
Why You Should Go: This is another Eastern Townships gem, further away but under three hours by car. It's a longer but still family-friendly trek — this hike is a respectable 5.7 kilometres and takes you through towering pines and hushed forest undergrowth. Keep an eye out for lookout points, and be careful not to fall into the vast peat bogs!
Des Trois-Étangs Loop
Cost: $9.55
Address: Parc National du Mont-Orford; 3321 Chem. du Parc, Orford, QC J1X 7A2
Why You Should Go: Open to both leashed dogs and large-wheeled strollers, this easy 5.5-kilometre loop takes you through one of Quebec's most beautiful national parks, featuring a waterfall, lookout points and plenty of spots to take a dip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.