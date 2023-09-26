The Cheapest Pumpkin Patches In Canada Were Ranked & 2 Quebec Spots Topped The List
Spooky season is upon us! 🎃
As autumn arrives in Quebec, the cooler air and colourful foliage set the stage for a variety of seasonal activities. From scenic hikes and fun apple-picking sessions to visits to local pumpkin patches, there's plenty to do. Impressively, two Quebec pumpkin patches rank among the most affordable in Canada, offering a cost-effective and memorable outing.
Chefs Plate, an online platform that enables customers to get fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and chef-inspired recipes to their homes, compiled a list of the cheapest pumpkin patches across the country and you can enter for free at both La Fille du Roy and Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge.
Chefs Plate analyzed the most popular pumpkin patches in Canada and scored them according to a number of factors including the price of admission, Google ratings, total followers, overall Google searches, dog friendliness and other attractions the farms might have available.
Located in the Sainte-Madeleine region of Quebec, La Fille du Roy offers a genuine autumn experience where you can enjoy the prime of pumpkin and squash season, ensuring a diverse and high-quality selection. The farm provides wheelbarrows, simplifying your harvesting adventure and offering loads of other activities including a labyrinth, an animal farm and loads of fall-inspired decorations.
The farm is completely free to enter, all you're charged is the price of the pumpkin. Bigger pumpkins cost about $10, while the smaller variety can cost as low as $2.
The same goes for Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge, which landed second in the ranking. Located in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, the farm offers free admission and all you pay for is what you pick. Prices for pumpkins and squash vary by size.
Wondering which other patches made the cut? Here's the complete 10 of the cheapest pumpkin patches in Canada.
- La Fille du Roy, Québec — $0
- Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge, Québec — $0
- The Green Pig Country Market, New Brunswick — $0
- Watson Farms, Ontario — $13
- Schwabe Pumpkins, Manitoba — $15
- Robintide Farms, Ontario — $16.50
- Nature’s Bounty Farm, Ontario — $21
- Noggins Corner Farm, Nova Scotia — $24
- Lester’s Farm Market, Newfoundland — $27
- Applewood Farm and Winery, Ontario — $30
Chefs Plate also ranked the best pumpkin patches across Canada and Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge isn't only one of the cheapest but the most popular, too. The farm ranked fourth out of the top 20, making it clear it's a fall destination well worth adding to your seasonal bucket list.