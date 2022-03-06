This Makeup Remover Was Recalled By Health Canada Due To Microbial Contamination
It's time to check your bathroom cabinets!
It's another day and another cosmetic recall. On March 4, Health Canada issued a recall for a makeup remover due to microbial contamination. The product in question is the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar water makeup remover (850 ml) and consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using the product."
Health Canada stated that "some recalled products could contain a common microorganism called Serratia marcescens." While this microorganism rarely causes any severe infection in healthy individuals, it can be dangerous for those with a weakened immune system or other favourable conditions, such as recent surgery.
The Canadian health department said that the "anticipated hazard is a skin infection (pimples), or an eye infection, in the event of accidental contact with eyes (conjunctivitis).
As of February 25, 2022, Health Canada has not received any reports regarding incidents or injuries in Canada from the Bioderma product.
The company reported that a total of 6,270 units of the affected Bioderma micellar makeup remover were sold in Canada between December 2021 and February 2022.
While manufactured in France, the product has been distributed across Canada via NAOS Canada Inc. and sold throughout Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.
Health Canada is asking consumers to check the UPC code (774665181779), which can be found on the white barcode label on the back of the bottle, and the lot number (22414H), which is engraved on the bottom of the bottle.
In line with the Cosmetic Regulations, the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) "prohibits the sale of cosmetics that are either made with hazardous substances or under unsanitary conditions, to users in Canada."
If you are in possession of the affected Bioderma product, Health Canada urges you to dispose of the product and find out how you can get refunded for the product here.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.