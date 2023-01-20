This Montreal Restaurant Has All-You-Can-Eat Brunch & Bottomless Mimosas For $35
Every meat-based dish has a vegan version. 🍳🥓
Montrealers have their pick of brunch spots to spice up a weekend morning, but few offer an affordable all-you-can-eat option with unlimited drinks. Saint-Houblon microbrewery serves farm-fresh meals in four locations across the city for $35 with a reservation and $40 without.
Their brunch deal includes up to twelve drinks of your choice, spanning mimosas, beer and cider. If you're not feeling citrusy champagne, you can pick from two dozen microbrews made on-site.
Dishes span savoury lunch options, like beer sausage pogos, and sweet breakfast ones, like coconut- and strawberry-infused oatmeal. The garlic and maple syrup potatoes fall somewhere in between.
There are vegan versions of all the dishes, including tempeh bacon and vegan sausage and leek hash. The Japanese veggie-based okonomiyaki pancake comes highly recommended.
The all-you-can-eat option is offered every Saturday and Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., for anyone 18 years old and up.
Reservations can be made online to make sure you lock in the best all-you-can-eat rate and have the best table for you favourite weekend meal.
$35 All-You-Can-Eat Brunch at Saint-Houblon
When: every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Quartier Latin - 1567, rue Saint-Denis; Côte-des-Neiges - 5414, avenue Gatineau; Petite Italie - 6700, boulevard St-Laurent; St-Bruno - 540, boulevard des Promenades