Health Canada Issued A Recall On Fitbit Products Due To Burn Hazards
Refunds are available for Canadians who purchased the recalled Fitbit products.
We're used to items in our fridge being recalled — seems like it happens all the time — but how often do you hear of your new smartwatch being recalled?
On March 2, Health Canada issued a recall for certain Fitbit products due to the potential for burn hazards. Specifically, this recall involved the Ionic fitness-orientated smartwatch.
"It is equipped with a lithium-ion battery with an approximately four-day battery life. The Ionic has a 1.4-inch (3.6 cm) colour LCD display and is available with multiple polyurethane band sizes to accommodate varying consumer wrist sizes," Health Canada explained.
The four following products were part of the recall:
- Ionic, Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
- Ionic, Charcoal/Smoke Gray
- Ionic, Blue-Grey/White
- Ionic Adidas Edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray
List of FitBit recalls.Health Canada
The recall stated that as of February 15, 2022, the company had not received any injury reports in Canada or Mexico, but did receive at least 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S.
Health Canada advised people to stop using the recalled watch immediately and "contact Fitbit LLC for a refund." So, at least you know a refund is available.
The government provided a detailed note about how you can get more information if you've purchased this recalled product, making the process a little simpler for you.
"Consumers can contact Fitbit LLC by telephone at 1-888-925-1764 (toll-free) or 213-328-5250 (toll) or online at www.help.fitbit.com/ionic, or www.fitbit.com and click on 'Product Help' at the bottom of the page for more information or www.fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com."
