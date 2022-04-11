Cineplex Theatres Are Playing The First 'Harry Potter' Movie For Only $2.99 This Month
A blast from the past!
Dear Harry Potter fans in Quebec, we come bearing good news! Participating Cineplex cinemas will be playing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in theatres this April and it'll only cost you $2.99 plus tax to see.
True fans have probably seen this film dozens of times by now, but the magical part of seeing it in theatres again is that it'll provide you with a blast from the past of when you went to go see it in a cinema when it was first released in 2001.
Cineplex has been offering Saturday movies for only $2.99 as part of its "Family Favourites" deal for some time now and the chosen films always provide some form of nostalgia.
On the morning of Saturday, April 23, you can venture to one of the participating Cineplex theatres to check out the first film of the Harry Potter series.
Plus, since it's only $2.99 plus tax to see the movies, you'll have extra money to spend on popcorn, slushies and candy — just like when you were a kid.
Most films that are part of Cineplex's "Family Favourites" deal are geared towards children but equally adored by adults.
These Saturday films for cheap are available at participating theatres and it is recommended to check the Cineplex website before going.
After Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, you can go see Trolls 2 and The Boss Baby: Family Business the following Saturdays for less than $5.
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" At Cineplex Theatres
Cost: $2.99 plus tax
When: April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Where: At participating Cineplex theatres
