Summary

Maxi Vs Montreal's Fave Indie Supermarket: I Shopped At Both & Here's Where The Savings Are

Can Segal's beat Maxi at their own game?

The exterior of Segal's Market.

Since 1927, a small, rather ugly building on Montreal's rue Saint-Laurent has been home to a beloved store that still somehow manages to maintain an unassuming air of secrecy. This is Segal's Market, an independent épicerie known by word of mouth for its low prices and good selection. But is it really as cheap as everyone thinks it is?

We've compared nearly every big chain in the city against each other, and one store rose above the rest: Maxi, the cheap queen of the major corporate grocery world. Now, it's time to see how she stacks up against the city's most beloved underdog.

It's a topic many Plateau hipsters might be afraid to see resolved — after all, if Segal's isn't as cheap as sources say, then navigating its packed, narrow aisles during a rush is not only foolish, but also a waste of money.

On the other hand, if Segal's wins this battle, it vindicates every diehard grocery snob who only buys their dessert tofu from Segal's hallowed fridges. No longer a humble symbol of cool-kid status, the store would become an emblem of the best of Montreal's energy: affordable, charming and a little chaotic.

I hopped into a Communauto to drive from my sleepy Verdun neighbourhood into the busy streets of the Plateau, hoping that this trip would, at the very least, not cost one million dollars.

Setting the stakes

Before I get into my journey, let's clarify what game we're playing here. I created a short list of grocery needs based on what I actually wanted to have around the house, plus a few extras to round it out. The same list was used for both grocery stores, with as little variation as possible to ensure peak comparative accuracy. I may not be a scientist, but I'm taking this challenge very, very seriously.

I shopped for:

  • a bag of red onions
  • a jar of minced garlic (~250 g)
  • a bag of frozen spinach
  • one head of broccoli
  • a bag of oranges
  • a big bag of Lay's salt & vinegar chips (my favourite)
  • one pack of tofu (~425 g)
  • 1 box of Krave cereal (my partner's favourite)
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 loaf of white bread
  • 1 bag frozen shrimp

Round 1: Online shopping at Maxi

The winner by a mile in our massive shop-off this year, Maxi offers online ordering, something at which Segal's is a little less adept. That meant I could construct my cart on the Maxi website without needing to actually buy all of these groceries twice. The following table shows what I actually purchased for each list item and how much it cost me. Keep note of that total at the bottom, it'll be helpful later.

ItemProduct purchasedPrice
bag of red onions3 lb bag red onions$4.99
jar of minced garlic250 g jar minced garlic$4.49
frozen spinach300 g chopped frozen spinach$1.79
head of broccoli1 head broccoli$3.49
a bag of oranges3 lb bag navel oranges$6.50
a big bag of Lay's salt n vinegar chips235 g bag$3.99
pack of tofu420 g$2.49
1 box of Krave cereal525 g$7.49
12 eggsmedium grade a white eggs$3.89
1 loaf white breadsandwich club white bread$3.49
1 bag frozen shrimp300 g raw frozen shrimp$7.99
Subtotal$50.60
Service fees$1.00
Taxes$0.75
Grand Total
$52.35

Clicking around Maxi's website, I thought about how the chain-store experience compares to walking through Segal's. Many before me have noted the liminality of a big chain grocery store, and it's true that Segal's doesn't have quite the same plastic vibe. It's like a pocket dimension where inflation has been kinder to us, where food is affordable and everyone is friendly, with handwritten price labels on irregular bits of cardboard signalling a humility we can all aspire to.

Round 2: In-person shopping at Segal's

Segal's is weirdly cozy and intimate for a grocery store, its tight aisles forcing you to interact with your fellow shoppers — even just to say "pardon" or "excusez-moi" as you squeeze past them to grab some bok choy. There's a sense of solidarity between customers in Segal's, all of us pretending to keep the secret of this place from the rest of the city as if it's not bustling with activity every day.

As I looked through the aisles for my precious items, I kept noticing other reasonably priced and delicious-looking products that I had to actively stop myself from purchasing. The wide variety of beautiful produce and a seemingly endless array of other goods called to me, especially in the frozen section, with its plentiful display of vegetarian and vegan items.

But I stayed strong and found everything on my list, with only two exceptions. Instead of minced garlic, I picked out some garlic paste, and rather than Krave cereal, I was forced to pick between a slightly pricier selection of organic cereals. The Panda Puffs I selected are surprisingly delicious, but they did cost a few dollars more than a standard box of Krave.

ItemProductPrice
bag of red onions1.8 kg red onions$5.94
jar of minced garlic 250 gjar garlic paste$2.99
frozen spinachbag of frozen spinach$2.99
head of broccoli1 head of broccoli$0.96
a bag of oranges6 oranges$3.49
a big bag of Lay's salt n vinegar chipsbag of Lay's salt n vinegar chips$3.99
a pack of tofu1 package medium firm tofu$2.59
1 box of Krave cereal1 bag Panda Puffs$9.99
12 eggs12 eggs$3.85
1 loaf white breadVillagio white bread$3.69
1 bag frozen shrimp1 bag frozen shrimp$6.99
Subtotal$47.47
Service fees$0.00
Taxes$0.60
Total$48.07

Verdict & Final Thoughts

As you can clearly see, my total at Segal's came up to just under $50, while Maxi cost me $52.35. This isn't a landslide victory by any means, but it's a difference of 8.9%, so it's nothing to sneeze at either. It's worth acknowledging that Maxi carries more big brands overall than Segal's does, hence the Krave-Panda Puffs situation, but if you're looking for good food at a good price and you don't much care for brand loyalty, you'll find just what you need at the independent store.
The one thing Segal's often struggles to match other stores with is its selection of fresh meats, which is quite sparse when compared to a big-box store. But the variety of meat substitutes and alternative proteins makes up for that gap, if you don't mind eating veggie proteins.
For the super-nerds among us, here's a chart comparing the individual item prices for each product I purchased. The cheaper items are bolded, in case you don't want to actually read the prices yourself.
Item Maxi priceSegal's price
bag of red onions$4.99$5.94
jar of minced garlic 250 g$4.49$2.99
frozen spinach$1.79$2.99
head of broccoli$3.49$0.96
a bag of oranges$6.50$3.49
big bag of Lay's salt n vinegar chips$3.99$3.99
1 pack of tofu$2.49$2.59
1 box of cereal$7.49$9.99
12 eggs$3.89$3.85
1 loaf white bread$3.49$3.69
1 bag frozen shrimp
$7.99$6.99
The stores each have five items that are cheaper than the other and there's one item (Lay's chips) which is understandably standardized across both stores. The items that Segal's has for less are often much cheaper than the Maxi price, whereas Maxi only tends to beat Segal's by an order of cents rather than dollars.
Your mileage may vary: this is not a conclusive study of every item available at each store, but based on this brief experiment, you are justified in continuing to frequent the indie darling of rue Saint-Laurent, whether it's a 25-minute drive or a short walk away.
