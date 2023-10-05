A Canadian TikToker Showed Off A Costco U.S. Food Court & Their Menu Will Make You Jealous
Americans are too spoiled.
When it comes to the abundance of restaurants and food options available in the United States compared to Canada, it's no surprise many of us in the true north are envious of Americans, especially when you get a glimpse of what Costco in the U.S. has to offer at its food court.
Sure, Costco Canada has been doing a grand job of supplying customers with budget-friendly hot dogs, sodas and slices of pizza for decades. However, it turns out Costco Canada is missing a whole lot of food items that our neighbours down south get to enjoy.
A Canadian TikToker from Calgary who goes by YYC Costco Lovers shared a clip of her at the Costco food court in Orlando, Florida and the menu options will likely make you very jealous.
"OK, guys. I am in Orlando and I am so excited that they have the chicken bake here," the TikTok creator said.
The content creator pointed out the very first (and incredibly delicious sounding) menu item that Costco Canada does not have: the chicken bake. Made up of chicken breast, cheese, bacon and Caesar dressing all wrapped into a sandwich, the chicken bake goes for only US$3.99 and is a total of 840 calories (which the TikToker tells us to "ignore").
"They've got the roast beef sandwich, rotisserie chicken Caesar salad and they also have twisted churros in the U.S. Those are all the ones we don't have in Canada," YYC Costco Lovers said.
In addition to the chicken bake, rotisserie chicken Caesar salad, twisted churros and the roast beef sandwich, Costco U.S. also has a variety of drinks we don't have in Canada including the cold brew, mocha freeze and the mango smoothie — all of which go for US$2.99.
While the food court menu in the U.S. differs greatly from the one in Canada, the ordering concept remains the same. You select what you want on the self-serve computer, pay and wait for your number to be called out. Now, all we Canadians can do is hope Costco Canada steps up its food court game and takes notes from our American pals. At least give us the chicken bake!
