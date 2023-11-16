5 Montreal Bars Were Ranked Among The Top 500 In The World
How many have you gone to? 🍸
When it comes to some of the best bars in the world, Montreal has got some must-try spots. In fact, five Montreal bars were ranked among the best across the globe.
There's no denying Montreal's eat and drink scene is unlike any other city in Canada. Heck, North America even. With countless award-winning restaurants, delish spots for a casual bite, or must-visit bars for a cocktail or two, Montreal really does have it all.
Top 500 Bars released its annual global ranking of the best bars in the world and Canada got some major love. "We aggregated the data from over two thousand sources on the web, in more than twenty languages. And we not only used the opinions of experts, journalists and influencers but also rankings, and reviews on platforms, social media and search engines to complete the set," Top 500 Bars wrote on its website.
So, which Montreal bars made the cut?
While no Montreal establishment managed to make the top 100, we didn't land too far in the ranking. Montreal's Atwater Cocktail Club came out first among the Montreal bars — landing in the 157th spot overall.
The Cloakroom was the second Montreal bar to appear on the list, ranking 201 out of 500. This Montreal spot is notorious for being menu-less. Mhm, that's right. The mixologist creates a personalized drink purely based on your tastes and preferences.
The third Montreal spot to make the ranking is none other than the Milky Way Bar. Located in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles, Milky Way landed 228 overall.
Next up was The Coldroom, which landed in the 353rd spot overall. And last, but certainly not least…El Pequeño. The Old Port bar, which landed 358 out of 500 is known for its charming vibes, craft cocktails and mouthwatering Cuban dishes.
Here's the complete list of the five Montreal bars that were ranked among the best in the world, per Top 500 Bars:
- Atwater Cocktail Club (157)
- The Cloakroom (201)
- Milky Way Bar (228)
- The Coldroom (353)
- El Pequeño (368)