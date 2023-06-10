Élisabeth Rioux: Everything To Know About The Quebec Influencer & Entrepreneur
The Québécoise trailblazer is making big moves.
Élisabeth Rioux is a name you have certainly heard of before. The social media sensation was born and raised in Quebec and has gone from girl next door to entrepreneur extraordinaire all while slaying fashion trends and inspiring a legion of followers with her unapologetic style and unstoppable hustle.
Rioux, who is known primarily as a businesswoman and social media influencer, has garnered 1.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube. If you're not entirely familiar with Rioux, then we've got you covered with everything and anything to know about Quebec's very own powerhouse.
Who is Élisabeth Rioux?
Elisabeth Rioux is social media influencer and entrepreneur. She was born and raised in the Canadian province of Quebec and grew up in the Laurentians.
Why is Élisabeth Rioux famous?
She gained fame primarily through her presence on Instagram, where she amassed a large following. As of today, Rioux has garnered over 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Rioux is known for sharing lifestyle, fashion, and travel-related content on her social media platforms. The social media tycoon also formerly dated well-known models and public figures Jay Alvarrez and Jonathan Germain. Today, Rioux is most known for her swimwear business that she built from the ground up, Hoaka.
What does Élisabeth Rioux do for a living?
During her time studying marketing at CEGEP, Rioux started her very own bikini company in order to gain experience. Rioux says that the inspiration came about after having issues buying swimsuits for herself. "I always had the same issues while buying bikinis: the fashionable ones did not offer enough support for watersports and the ones made for watersports were never stylish enough. Therefore, I decided to design my own bikinis which would be stylish and offer good support," Rioux wrote on the Hoaka website.
In 2016, Rioux officially launched Hoaka and sold out on her first Black Friday. Rioux works alongside her family and a "team of awesome employees." In August 2020, Rioux launched Hoaka Apparel, further adding to the brand.
How old is Élisabeth Rioux?
Élisabeth Rioux was born on December 20, 1996 — making the entrepreneur 27 years old at the time of publishing.
Who is Élisabeth Rioux's boyfriend?
Elisabeth Rioux is currently dating a lawyer based in Montreal named Justin. The duo first sparked dating rumours in the fall of 2022, when Rioux posted a racy video of her and Justin kissing on Halloween. In December 2022, Rioux officially confirmed her relationship and opened up publicly regarding her and Justin's romance for the first time.
Although she is used to sharing her life on social media, Rioux has clarified that she will keep her relationship very private, mainly due to Justin's job. "I don't have any plans about it, my boyfriend is a lawyer [at a] big firm, so it's more complicated to show his face on social media. I don't want a big official announcement for sure, so I don't mix my relationship with the networks, but he's not an international secret either, people know he exists," Rioux shared.
The duo have discussed having kids together, and while Rioux and Justin would love to have children, the swimwear designer said that they do not have any plans on expanding their family anytime soon. "Yes, yes, yes!" she said. "I really want another baby with my boyfriend if we're still together, which we hope so, but we will see."
Rioux said that while having another kid is on her mind, it isn't a pressing matter at the moment. "If I don't have another baby, I won't be sad. I am super happy with Wolfie, but let's see where life takes me, I am not too stressed about it, I just don't want it now, it's not the right moment," Rioux said.
Does Élisabeth Rioux have kids?
Élisabeth Rioux has one daughter named Wolfie who was born in July 2020. The Hoaka founder has posted a number of photos and videos of Wolfie on social media. However, Rioux has changed gears and stated that she will be choosing not to post her daughter online as much anymore, mainly for security and privacy reasons.
How much is Élisabeth Rioux worth?
Although Elisabeth Rioux has not publicly stated how much she is worth, it is fair to say she has done exceptionally well for herself. According to the Montreal Gazette, Rioux earned a whopping US$900,000 in December 2020 alone.
The designer also listed her Mirabel home for sale for just under $1,000,000 back in 2021. With the expansion of Hoaka, a new Blainville home, luxe cars, the jet set life and a wardrobe worth drooling over, Rioux is doing just fine it seems.
Where does Élisabeth Rioux live?
Rioux currently lives in Blainville, Quebec. The 27-year-old had a home built for her and Wolfie, which she documented online. In March of 2023, Rioux shared that she and her boyfriend Justin were officially looking to move in together in Montreal. The couple purchased a pied-à-terre in what appears to be Montreal's Plateau/Mile End area.
What happened between Élisabeth Rioux and Bryan McCormick?
Rioux has not been too vocal regarding her past relationship with violent ex Bryan McCormick in recent times, however, the Hoaka founder dished on her past abusive relationship in a YouTube tell-all back in 2022.
In December 2021, McCormick plead guilty to charges of assault, uttering death threats and mischief involving property valued at less than $5,000, all in relation to domestic violence. According to Narcity Quebec, McCormick was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of probation and a psychological follow-up for anger and emotion management.
In a post to her feed following the sentencing, Rioux said the news has left her feeling "feeling empty, scared," "not proud" and unsure about the future.
"I’ve been feeling the pressure to say something but honestly I have no words, no feelings (or just too many?)," she wrote. "I'd love to be the strong one saying 'wow we made it' but I also feel guilty for not doing enough."
What's next for Élisabeth Rioux?
In addition to working on Hoaka, Rioux is currently working on a brand new reality series following her life for Allo Prime Video. Rioux shared the news on March 14, saying that she is filming a documentary-style show for Prime Video and that she can't dish too much on social media, as she wants to save juicy details and big life moments for the show.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Quebec. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.