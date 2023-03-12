Élisabeth Rioux Is Moving In With Her BF In Montreal & Gave A Sneak Peek Of Their New Home
Rioux will also keep her Blainville home.
Élisabeth Rioux took to Instagram Stories to share that she is officially moving in with her boyfriend. The duo went public last fall and have been getting real serious, real quick.
On March 12, Rioux and her boyfriend Justin, went to look at the home that's been purchased in what appears to be Montreal's Plateau/Mile-End borough. In a series of Stories, Rioux explained that she and her partner plan on living in Montreal during the week and at Rioux's home in Blainville on weekends.
"No, I am not selling my house," Rioux began. "I am keeping my house but we want a pied-à-terre, you know when you have two houses? We want something in Montreal and then my house in the suburbs."
Rioux said that her boyfriend living with her permanently in Montreal's North Shore isn't ideal considering he works downtown Montreal and the commute would be a nightmare.
"And I am not ready to sell my house," Rioux admitted. The swimwear designer went on to post a few videos of the interior of her and her boyfriend's new spot in the city.
@elisabethrioux | Instagram
"Sneak peek. It's so pretty and [has] so many windows too," Rioux wrote on Instagram.
@elisabethrioux | Instagram
Rioux showed off the home's stunning features including grand mouldings, light fixtures and loads of natural light. Oh, and not to mention it's near St-Viateur Bagel and that's always a plus.
@elisabethrioux | Instagram
Although Rioux didn't divulge when the two would officially be moving in together, she did share that she and Justin want to evaluate whether they prefer living in the city or the suburbs. So, this will sort of be a "test" for the two, as Rioux put it.
Rioux said that in about two to three years, they will buy a home in either Montreal or the 'burbs and a second home in another country. However, that's not the only test Rioux was talking about.
"It's gonna be a test for us, even as a couple, we haven't been together for a very long time, so we are not ready to move in officially, so I think it's a great test and we can afford it, so it's not bad to test this way."