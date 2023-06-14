Claudia Tihan: Everything To Know About The Quebec Model, Influencer & Playboy Bunny
Tihan spilled the tea, hun.
Claudia Tihan is taking the Instagram scene by storm. The Quebec-based influencer is known for her steamy bikini shots, close friendship with Élisabeth Rioux and her partnership with Playboy.
Tihan recently paid a visit to the Prends Un Break podcast where she spilled all the tea; from her super secret relationship, plastic surgery, and time as a Playboy Bunny all the way to how much she's worth — the Instagram star didn't hold back.
If you're not entirely familiar with Tihan, then we've got you covered with everything and anything to know about Quebec's very own social media tycoon.
Who is Claudia Tihan?
Claudia Tihan is a Quebec-based influencer and model. She has amassed a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram and posts content relating to beauty, lifestyle and travel.
Why is Claudia Tihan famous?
Tihan recently appeared on the podcastPrends Un Breakwhere she dished on her start with social media. Tihan began posting online when she was only 16 years old and gained a relatively decent following.
A Vine star reposted a photo of her onto their page, leading Tihan to gain 20,000 followers overnight and it snowballed from there. While Tihan didn't confirm which Vine star had reposted her pic, she did bring up both Cameron Dallas and Carter Reynolds.
Tihan got real about her fame and success online, saying she "can't say I am someone interesting. I don't do YouTube, I am not really a personality. I'm someone who poses in bathing suits and it got me here."
It was when Tihan was around 19 years old that she discovered through her gal pal and fellow Quebec influencer and entrepreneur Élisabeth Rioux that she could earn money through her Instagram posts. "Ever since then I charge brands when they approach me," Tihan said.
What does Claudia Tihan do for a living?
Tihan is mostly known for being a model and influencer. She does brand sponsorships, including her partnership with Playboy, which remains her most profitable deal thus far. Tihan signed exclusively with Playboy — meaning OnlyFans is completely off the table.
Tihan said during the Prends Un Break podcast that the content she creates with Playboy is "less vulgar" than the content you'd find on OnlyFans, describing OF content as more "porno-trash." In fact, the model runs all of her photos by her mom before submitting them — saying her mother is her number one fan.
When asked what being a Playboy bunny entails, Tihan said "producing the best content." She has also posed alongside Julia Rose, who was previously linked to Jake Paul.
Are Claudia Tihan and Élisabeth Rioux friends?
Claudia Tihan and Élisabeth Rioux have been friends for over a decade. The duo have been pals since they were in their teens and continue to create content together and appear on one another's social media. During the podcast, Tihan mentioned that Rioux is her closest friend in the industry.
Most of Tihan's other friends are "normal people who have normal jobs," she explained. Despite what she described as a fabulous circle of friends, Tihan said that she is more of a "homebody."
How old is Claudia Tihan?
Claudia Tihan was born in 1997.
Does Claudia Tihan have a boyfriend?
When asked if her heart is currently occupied, Tihan told the Prends Un Break hosts that it is. She said that she is very "old school," when it comes to love. Her boyfriend is a TikTok creator based in Berlin, Tihan shared. The duo are long-distance and are very private about their romance. Tihan said that it's public information that she is in a relationship, but she keeps who she is dating on the down low.
When asked why she keeps her relationship so private, Tihan said her line of work and being affiliated with Playboy could possibly hurt her boyfriend's reputation. Although she did not confirm who she was dating, Tihan has been spotted hanging out with Tim Schaecker and other members of the Elevator Boys, a popular German TikTok group, on her Instagram.
The hosts asked Tihan what her ideal man is like and she said that looks are not as important to her as personality is. "I like a guy who is a firecracker," she said. "Funny, easygoing, friendly and really clingy." Tihan later admitted that she loves it when a partner overdoes it and that it wouldn't bother her whatsoever bother if they text her every five minutes.
Does Claudia Tihan have kids?
No, she does not. However, Tihan is very close with Élisabeth Rioux and her daughter, Wolfie. During the podcast, Tihan described her dog as her child (we don't blame her).
How much is Claudia Tihan worth?
During the podcast, Tihan was asked if she was a millionaire, to which she responded giddily, "Yes." She said social media completely changed her life. Tihan described her early childhood, saying she was raised by a single mother who worked two jobs, so where she is today is massively different from what she was once used to.
With a steady flow of income, Tihan says she would like to soon get into real estate. However, she said the market is too unstable to buy into at the moment. Currently, she spends most of her money on travel and her dog. Oh, and designer items, with SSENSE being among her favourite stores to shop. TIhan said she has phases where she can shop once a month or every week depending on how she's feeling.
Did Claudia Tihan have plastic surgery?
Tihan was asked if she had undergone any plastic surgery procedures to which she admitted she gets her lips done and has botox in her forehead. Tihan demonstrated just how botox works, saying it paralyzes the muscles in her forehead, making it nearly impossible for her to make an angry face.
Where does Claudia Tihan live?
Claudia Tihan grew up in Verdun. Although Quebec remains Tihan's home, the influencer has a deep passion for jet-setting and spends the majority of her time travelling. Recently, she has visited Costa Rica, Hawaii, Miami, and Australia, among other destinations.
What's next for Claudia Tihan?
Tihan plans on focusing on her social media. She is also set to travel to Italy in a few days alongside Elisabeth Rioux. The duo are filming Rioux's upcoming reality series on Allo Prime Video. While Tihan could not divulge too much about the show, she said that it's mainly focused on Rioux and her life as an entrepreneur.