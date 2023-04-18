Élisabeth Rioux Opened Up About Having More Kids & Moving In With Her Boyfriend
"I really want another baby with my boyfriend…if we're still together."
Quebec swimwear designer Élisabeth Rioux took to her Instagram Stories on April 17, 2023, to answer a few questions about living with her boyfriend and whether or not she wants more kids.
Rioux, who officially went public with her new boo Justin last fall, has been an open book when it comes to her romance, letting her 1.5 million Instagram followers know about their plans on moving in together.
Back in February, Rioux said that she and Justin purchased a pied-à-terre in what appears to be Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal/Mile-End area — and the duo now have a move-in date.
Rioux said that while they are hoping to move in sooner, they will formally be under the same roof as of July 1.
The new home has naturally prompted fans to wonder whether or not the entrepreneur is planning on having more kids — a question to which Rioux provided a nuanced reply.
"Yes, yes, yes!" she said. "I really want another baby with my boyfriend if we're still together, which we hope so, but we will see."
Rioux said that while having another kid is on her mind, it isn't a pressing matter at the moment. "If I don't have another baby, I won't be sad. I am super happy with Wolfie, but let's see where life takes me, I am not too stressed about it, I just don't want it now, it's not the right moment," Rioux said.
The 27-year-old is currently filming her new show for Amazon Prime Video and says that she has so many other projects on the way, so it's no surprise that right now may not be the best time for Rioux to expand her family.
"I am really busy and have so many projects and Wolfie is a lot," she said. "I'll wait a few more years and settle with my boyfriend."