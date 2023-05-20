Élisabeth Rioux Explains Why She Is Posting Less Of Her Daughter & Personal Life On Instagram
"It really made me scared."
Élisabeth Rioux took to her Instagram Stories on May 19, 2023, to address a number of messages and comments she has been receiving from fans regarding posting a lot less of her personal life, particularly when it comes to her daughter Wolfie.
The swimwear designer said that she has been intentionally keeping her daughter and private life off social media for a number of reasons. Firstly, Rioux said that following her home invasion, she has been having nightmares of someone kidnapping Wolfie, which has caused her to feel increasingly anxious.
"I really didn't think it was a big deal for me, but I actually feel like it's more than a big deal for me. [...] It's made me more conscious of what I post, it's just less natural, I don't know how to explain it," she said.
Rioux went on to explain that the idea of people following her specifically to see Wolfie scares her the most, so she'll be keeping posts of Wolfie to a limit moving forward.
Another reason has to do with Rioux filming her latest series with Prime Video. The entrepreneur is keeping more juicy stories and events that have taken place in her life these past few months on the down low, mainly to keep it as a surprise for the small screen.
"I can't say too much about it, but it's a series about…me. So, I gotta keep things secret for it. It will be very worth it because there's a lot going on," Rioux said with assurance.
