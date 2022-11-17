Élisabeth Rioux Confirmed She's In A Relationship In An Accidental (& Racy) Instagram Post
Oops!
Élisabeth Rioux has a new boo and she's finally made it official after (accidentally) confirming her romance on Instagram earlier this week.
During a visit to Quebec City on November 16, the influencer and swimwear designer stayed at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, where she filmed a rather racy video that confirmed she is, in fact, in a relationship.
Although Rioux's post was made public, it was apparent from the content of the post that it was likely meant to be sent to someone privately.
After fans pointed out the intimate clip, Rioux deleted the video. However, the 25-year-old posted the story back on her Instagram explaining to her 1.5 million followers that she'd rather expose her romance herself than have it circulated around social media by those who screen-recorded it.
In the clip posted to her IG, Élisabeth can be seen showing off the beautiful hotel bathroom while speaking into the camera to who we now know is her boyfriend.
"Well, I'm just showing you the room so you know we could have had an intense s*x night here, alone, no baby, Château Frontenac. Plus, they gave us the best room, we got like the corner room, it's like a view of the river that you can't see live because there's a snowstorm," Rioux said.
In her explanation, Élisabeth said that her boyfriend was asleep at the time and still didn't know about the exposed video — confirming any and all relationship rumours once and for all.
