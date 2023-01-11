Élisabeth Rioux Shared Her First Official Couple Pic On Instagram & Fans Are Obsessed
Love is definitely in the air! 😍
Élisabeth Rioux has been hush-hush regarding her love life — keeping posts with her new boo to a minimum on Instagram… that is until now. The swimwear designer and influencer dropped her first official couple pic alongside her boyfriend on Instagram and her fans are definitely feeling the romance.
In a post shared to Rioux' socials on January 10, the 26-year-old can be seen embracing her new mans at the Yves Saint Laurent Majorelle Gardens in Marrakech, Morocco, where the duo travelled to back in November 2022.
Although we still don't know too much about her mystery man, Élisabeth refers to her boyfriend as a "grosse binne" in an Insta pic caption, which doesn't actually mean anything, but sounds super cute, right?
In an interview with Narcity Québec, Rioux revealed that she met her boyfriend online back in August and the duo have been inseparable since. Not only does he get on great with Rioux, but he also shares a special bond with her daughter, Wolfie.
"He gets along great with Wolfie, he loves kids," Élisabeth said.
Now, while she may have finally dropped their first official couple pic, Rioux is still keeping the deets about who he is on the down low. "My boyfriend is a lawyer [at a] big firm, so it's more complicated to show his face on social media. I don't want a big official announcement for sure, so I don't mix my relationship with the networks."
Élisabeth did confirm that she is, in fact, older than her boyfriend after a fan pointed out how young he looked in the comments. Regardless of age, her 1.5 million followers are loving every bit of it.
"I have a good feeling about him," one follower said. "Seeing this makes me so happy for you," another wrote.
While there was nothing but love in the comments, some fans weren't content with the boyfriend reveal, asking for a better pic of his face. Élisabeth was quick to chime in, saying "oh 'c'mon, we see it [his face] a bit!"