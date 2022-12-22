Élisabeth Rioux Cried On Her Birthday After A Bad Media Week & Asked Instagram For Sympathy
"Birthday girl just got the worst birthday ever."
Many people might shed a tear or two on their birthday over the daunting fact that they've aged another year, but you probably wouldn't expect to have your special day ruined by controversial allegations made about your business.
Well, that was the case for swimwear designer and influencer Élisabeth Rioux, who was left in tears on their birthday after her swimwear line Hoaka was the subject of a media report.
On December 19, Le Soleil published an article dishing on Élisabeth's most recent summer warehouse sale. The story, which later got picked up by QC Scoop, claims that customers were required to pay cash only at Rioux's sale in Blainville and taxes were not indicated on the receipts.
Élisabeth commented below QC Scoop's Instagram post defending herself and her business.
Élisabeth Rioux responds to a post discussing rumours about her company.@qcscoop | Instagram
"As someone said in the comments, [these are] normal and common practices in warehouse sales, we've been paying our taxes forever, we just put round numbers so it's easier when it comes to paying because we have long lines," she wrote.
Rioux also took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. The 26-year-old made it clear that she always does her taxes in accordance with the law and reassured her 1.5 million followers that all of her companies do, in fact, pay their taxes.
"Quick message for anyone wondering. No, I am not an accountant! However, I want to reassure you that all my companies pay their taxes…We have been tax compliant since day one and the taxes that are collected on all products sold are paid back to the government without fail, every month," Élisabeth wrote.
When all was said and done, Rioux posted a photo of herself crying on Instagram asking her followers to cheer her up. It was her birthday after all...
"Birthday girl just got the worst birthday ever 🥳 (can you guys comment funny stuff? Idk not to be dramatic but I'm kinda desperate)," she captioned the image of her.
Safe to say her millions of fans followed through and the love poured in.
