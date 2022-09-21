Hélène Boudreau Shared Some Juicy & Surprising Details About Her New Relationship
Open or closed relationship? Hélène dished on it all.
Hélène Boudreau took to Instagram last week for a juicy Q&A session revealing to her nearly 275,000 followers that she's in a committed relationship. Boudreau is dating fellow adult film star Jessy Jones. However, when asked how long the duo has been together, even Hélène couldn't pinpoint an exact date.
Despite the timeline fuzziness, the OnlyFans mogul hilariously shared how the two met and turns out it all started in Boudreau's DM's back in 2020. "He direct messaged me on Instagram back in 2020. I never answered until 2022," she said while laughing. "Jessy saw my UQAM photo and wanted to collaborate."
Within only a few minutes of meeting one another, Hélène said that she and Jessy couldn't stop laughing and made such a great connection. Boudreau said her last relationship was over five years ago, and she's therefore used to being alone. So, while Jones currently lives in Los Angeles, the distance doesn't seem like an issue.
"One month apart is not a big deal. I miss him, which I think is normal, but I'm not jealous," Boudreau said. "When someone is there for you and you are happy for each other, it's tough to be jealous. In a toxic relationship, it's totally different."
Considering both Hélène and Jessy work in the adult entertainment industry, one fan asked if the two are open and how Boudreau feels about him having sex with other women on camera.
"We are closed in real life, but we are open when it comes to a job," she said. As for Jessy performing with other stars, Héléne doesn't mind it one single bit, in fact, she finds it to be a turn-on. "It doesn't bother me. I find it sexy. I watch his movies and say 'wow'," Boudreau shared.
While the two are long-distance at the moment, Hélène said that Jessy will soon be moving to Montreal while Boudreau finishes her schooling at UQAM.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.