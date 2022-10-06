Flair Airlines Has Round-Trip Flights From Montreal To Vancouver For $240
Pack your bags! ✈️
Now that Canada has said goodbye to its travel restrictions, you can now say a hassle-free hello to Vancouver! Flair Airlines has over 100,000 seats on sale right now and you can score a round-trip flight from Montreal to Vancouver for only $240. Pretty sweet, right?
If you've always wanted to set foot on west coast soil, then now just might be a perfect time. Not only will your wallet thank you but fall is always a fabulous time to take in all that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.
Flair Airlines has departing flights from Montreal on October 16, 18, 19 and 21 for only $149. If a week is enough time for you to explore all of Van City, then you can fly back from Vancouver to Montreal for less than $95 on October 25.
Additionally, Flair has $128 return flights back to Montreal if you need a bit more time to fully immerse yourself in nature. The flight cost covers your seat and a personal item weighing no more than 7 kg — but don't fret if you are a heavy packer.
Flair allows you to purchase from two of its bundles at an extra cost. The bundles allow you to bring aboard a carry-on, select your seat in advance and check your baggage at no additional charge.
Air Canada offers the same flight route from Montreal to Vancouver on October 18 to 25 for $501 — proving Flair's price is one that you won't find anywhere else.
Safe travels!