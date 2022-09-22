Search on MTL Blog

Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations ​& You Could Relax Down South For $645

Get the bathing suits and sunscreen ready! 😎

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Person standing on a beach in Cuba, Right: All-inclusive resort in Cuba.

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Although summer might be over, there are still plenty of ways to tropic like it’s hot. Sunwing is offering up some pretty sweet last-minute vacay deals down south with all-inclusive packages starting at $645 — not too shabby for a week’s worth of fun in the sun, right?

Whether you're looking for a resort that offers non-stop relaxation, riveting watersports and activities or simply a spot to get your piña colada on, then here are a few affordable vacation packages to look out for:

Cayo Coco, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Memories Caribe Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $645

Dates: September 27 (7 days)

Book here

Playa Blanca, Panama

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1025

Dates: September 30 (7 days)

Book here

Varadero, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Grand Memories Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $695

Dates: September 26 (7 days)

Book here

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $685

Dates: September 27 (7 days)

Book here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: Tropical Deluxe Princess (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $835

Dates: September 27 (7 days)

Book here

Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $705

Dates: October 5 (7 days)

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Sunwing

Resort: Grand Sunset Princess All Suites (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1095

Dates: October 10 (7 days)

Book here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

