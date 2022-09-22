Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations & You Could Relax Down South For $645
Get the bathing suits and sunscreen ready! 😎
Although summer might be over, there are still plenty of ways to tropic like it’s hot. Sunwing is offering up some pretty sweet last-minute vacay deals down south with all-inclusive packages starting at $645 — not too shabby for a week’s worth of fun in the sun, right?
Whether you're looking for a resort that offers non-stop relaxation, riveting watersports and activities or simply a spot to get your piña colada on, then here are a few affordable vacation packages to look out for:
Cayo Coco, Cuba
Resort: Memories Caribe Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $645
Dates: September 27 (7 days)
Playa Blanca, Panama
Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1025
Dates: September 30 (7 days)
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Grand Memories Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $695
Dates: September 26 (7 days)
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $685
Dates: September 27 (7 days)
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Resort: Tropical Deluxe Princess (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $835
Dates: September 27 (7 days)
Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba
Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $705
Dates: October 5 (7 days)
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Resort: Grand Sunset Princess All Suites (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1095
Dates: October 10 (7 days)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.