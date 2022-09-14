Air Transat Is Having A Sale On All-Inclusive Vacations With Packages Down South For $700
All-inclusive vacay, anyone? 🏝
Summer might be coming to an end, but your chances of going on a much-needed vacation certainly aren't. Air Transat is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary with up to 35% off of vacation packages down south and you can score an all-inclusive vacay for only $700. Well...$709 to be exact.
"It’s been 35 years since we buckled up for our first flight. Our birthday wish: to share our love for travel by offering discounts on select South packages!" the airline said on its website.
Montrealers can take advantage of all-inclusive packages to both the Dominican Republic and Cuba without breaking the bank. The sale includes a trip down to the Playabachata Spa Resort in Punta Cana on September 28 for seven days.
Packages to the Barcelo Solymar Resort in Varadero, Cuba are also up for grabs for six days with a November 18 departure date. Both trips include flight, hotel and airport transfer for only $709. Pretty sweet, right?
The sale also includes a trip down to Cancun, Mexico for $949. You can book this package for September 16 to the Now Emerald Cancun resort for a week-long vacation by the beach. Air Transat is offering up destinations such as Panama, Jamaica and Colombia, too.
You can book a November 1 trip to the Royal Decameron Panama in Playa Blanca for $1,129. Or a vacay down to the five-star Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica resort on September 26 for $1,469.
The sale is on from September 7 to 27 for vacations booked between September 7, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
