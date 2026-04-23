Multiple egg products were just recalled in Quebec over Salmonella concerns

Eating them could pose a health risk.

A stack of egg cartons.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled multiple liquid egg products distributed in Quebec.

Suaibatul Hikmah| Dreamstime
Contributor

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled multiple Supreme brand liquid egg products distributed in Quebec and Ontario over Salmonella concerns.

Supreme Egg Products Inc. makes the affected items, which were originally recalled on April 9. The CFIA updated the notice this week to include additional lot numbers, bringing the total to ten. The recall covers both Liquid Whole Eggs and Liquid Egg White, sold in 1 kg packages. Worth noting: the products were destined for hotels, restaurants, and institutions rather than retail consumers, so these aren't items you'd typically find on grocery store shelves.

Anyone who has the affected products on hand is told not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute them.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that typically causes symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, usually appearing between six hours and six days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment, but the infection can be more serious for young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

The CFIA has classified this as a Class 2 recall, meaning the product is unlikely to cause serious long-term health consequences but could still pose a health risk.

Affected products

Here's the full breakdown of recalled lot numbers:

Liquid Whole Eggs (1 kg, UPC 0 61719 01185 8):

  • Lot 260113-40, best before March 24, 2026
  • Lot 260120-40, best before March 31, 2026
  • Lot 260127-40, best before April 7, 2026
  • Lot 260203-40, best before April 14, 2026
  • Lot 260210-40, best before April 21, 2026
  • Lot 260211-40, best before April 22, 2026

Liquid Egg White (1 kg, UPC 0 61719 01184 8):

  • Lot 260106-40, best before March 17, 2026
  • Lot 260121-40, best before April 1, 2026
  • Lot 260204-40, best before April 15, 2026
  • Lot 260226-40, best before May 7, 2026
Liquid eggs aren't the only food item being recalled in Quebec this month — several other products, including cold cuts, cheese, and milk, have also been flagged by the CFIA in recent weeks.
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