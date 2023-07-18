Montreal’s Kickback Comedy Show Is Lighting Up Zoofest With Free Shots & A Neon After-Party
Comedy? Free shots? Free neon party? Say less.
The Just For Laughs festival is officially on with an impressive lineup of stand-up comics and loads of must-see shows at the main festival, OFF-JFL and the franco sets of Zoofest. Of particular note is Montreal's very own Kickback comedy show, whose July 19 edition will make history as the first-ever local anglophone show to hit the Zoofest/OFF-JFL main stage.
Zoofest has always been primarily franco-focused, so Kickback landing the lead is a significant milestone for the comedy show and the comedy scene as a whole in Montreal. "It’s clear there is room at the table for everyone," Kickback co-creator Eva Alexo told MTL Blog.
"This means a lot for us personally and the English comedy scene. There are a number of great English shows at the festival this year and Zoofest/OFF-JFL have made a constant effort to be inclusive. The French scene has always been good to us and it’s really beautiful to see both the English and the French comedy scenes thriving and celebrating each other's wins together.”
Kickback will light up the fest at Le Balcon starting at 10 p.m. followed by a free neon after-party from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. The comedy show turn party will also be handing out free shots and free goodies from Medicine Box Oka at the start of the set, a tradition instilled since Kickback's start back in 2020.
With Kickback celebrating its third anniversary, the lineup is one you won't want to miss out on. In addition to host Eva Alexo, a few familiar names will also be gracing the main stage such as It's Ray, Dino Archie, Allie Pearse, Michelle Forrester, Aba Atlas, Kalea Mcneill, Marito Lopez and DJs Lu B, Ash Banks and Chloe Lallouz. The after-party, which is presented by Prohibition, will then showcase the talents of fellow Kickback co-creator DJ Micah.
So, who's ready to laugh and dance the night away?
Kickback Zoofest/OFF-JFL Show
When: July 19, 2023
Where: Le Balcon – 463 rue Saint-Catherine O, Montreal, QC
