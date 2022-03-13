Gas Prices In Quebec Are Down And Here's Where It's Currently The Cheapest
Depending on where you live, it could be a good day to fill up your tank!
All that's on anyone's mind lately seems to be gas prices in Quebec — and lots of other places in the world. The province has seen some record-high prices recently, with gas reaching nearly two dollars per litre in some places.
But we come bearing good news. On March 13, CAA's website showed that Quebec's average gas price of the day was 183.8 cents per litre.
Yesterday, it was at 185.1 cents per litre.
We seem to be seeing a slow decline in gas prices — at least compared to last week, when the average price was 187.2 cents.
But it's still way more expensive than last month, when the price of fuel was around 162.9. Ah, the good old days...
On Thursday, a record high of 196 cents per litre was recorded in the province.
These are the cities with the lowest gas prices:
- Lévis (177.0)
- Blainville (179.9)
- Longueuil (179.9)
- Chicoutimi (180.9)
- Saint-Eustache (180.9)
- Laval (181.7)
Filing up your tank is close to or the same as the provincial average in these cities:
- Saint-Jérôme (182.9)
- Montreal (183.3)
- Rouyn-Noranda (184.1)
- Shawinigan (184.3)
- Rivière-du-Loup (184.4)
- Alma (184.7)
- Drummondville (184.9)
- Gatineau (184.9)
- Sherbrooke (184.9)
- Sept-Îles (184.9)
- Quebec City (184.9)
And finally, here's where gas is currently the most expensive in the province:
- Granby (185.4)
- Saint-Hyacinthe (185.5)
- Vaudreuil-Dorion (185.5)
- Repentigny (185.9)
- Trois-Rivières (187.5)
- Matane (187.9)
- Magog (188)
- Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (188.1)
- Rimouski (188.5)
- Gaspé (188.6)
- Val-d'Or (191.3)
- Brossard (191.9).
