VIA Rail Has $69 Train Tickets From Montreal To Toronto
It's cheaper to take the train than drive with these gas prices!
With the current gas prices in Quebec at an all-time high, taking a road trip might not be the best idea, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't travel. Luckily for those looking for a weekend getaway, VIA Rail Canada currently has tickets from Montreal to Toronto on sale for as low as $69.
With a standard Montreal to Toronto trip taking approximately six hours of driving, you're looking at quite a lot of gas, not to mention the wear and tear on your car.
This means taking the train is not only a much quicker way to get to the six, but it is also cheaper when you factor in the current cost of fuel.
Luckily, VIA Rail is offering seats to Toronto for as low as $69. Travellers can opt-in for the escape fare ticket from Montreal to Toronto Union Station for trips departing as early as April 2022.
The escape fare is VIA Rail's lowest fare for budget-conscious travellers. The ticket includes a variety of carry-on baggage options including one personal article and one larger article, or two small articles.
You will also have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, at-seat power outlets, and a selection of food and drinks to choose from for purchase aboard the train.
If you're looking for a getaway a little closer to home, Montrealers can travel to Quebec City with VIA Rail for as low as $51. Train tickets from Montreal to Ottawa are also available for $37, which ain't too shabby for a fun weekend.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.