Train Tickets From Montreal To These Cities Are All Cheaper Than A Standard Full Tank Of Gas
And it's the more eco-friendly option! 🚆
As we're all oh-so-aware of by now, gas prices in Montreal are absolutely bonkers. So that leaves us to wonder: how else can we go on the road trips we've been planning?
If you're looking to save money but still want to go visit popular cities near us, you can consider buying a train ticket from Montreal to your desired destination.
And to make yourself feel even better, not only would you be saving some cash by taking the train, but you'd also be making the more eco-friendly choice. Just take a look at this visual about the difference between CO2 emissions in trains, cars and planes that VIA Rail made.
Trains are looking like our best bet when it comes to being kind to Mother Nature while travelling.
Now, to compare prices between driving and taking the train, we took a look at how much train tickets were on March 8 in comparison to how much it would cost to fill up a full tank of a 2022 Toyota Corolla (49.97 litres).
As of Tuesday's average gas prices in Montreal (196.1 cents per litre), according to CAA-Québec, it would cost approximately $97.99 to fill up a typical gas tank for a sedan. Yeah, yikes... But we're here to let you know that there's a cheaper way to travel.
Here's how much some popular one-way "escape" VIA Rail train tickets were as of March 8:
- Montreal to Ottawa: $56
- Montreal to Quebec City: $75
- Montreal to Toronto: $93
All of which are cheaper than an average full tank of gas right now.
Plus, VIA Rail made a good point in saying that by taking the train, you'll also have more "productive time." You can't be working on your laptop while driving, but when you're cozied up on a train seat for a few hours, you can kick back, put your headphones in and get some quality work done.
Or of course, you can always just relax. Depending on how busy your schedule is!
And if all of these benefits aren't enough for you, taking a train always means not having to be the one driving through another potential snowstorm.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.