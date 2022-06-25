Google Is Hiring For Many Jobs In Canada & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Google still requires some relevant experience, though!
Looking for a career change or a job with an esteemed company? Well, Google is hiring for various positions across Canada — and the best part? You don't even need a degree for all of them.
Major companies including Meta, Google, and Amazon have been hiring throughout Canada, and with great benefits, and even better salaries, who wouldn't wanna score a position with one of 'em?
Google is currently hiring Canadians in major cities including Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and of course, Montreal, and Google has made it clear they're willing to accept relevant experience in place of higher education for a few roles.
So, if you're looking for work in tech-related fields, and wanna snag a sweet spot at Google, then check out these current job openings.
Manager, global communications
Company: Google
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Google is looking for applicants with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience including six years of experience in a business, media, technology or non-profit environment. Candidates must also be able to speak and write in English and French fluently.
Applicants should have experience managing a third-party external communications agency and have the ability to work with colleagues in different countries and understand cultural differences, work efficiently with a global team of colleagues and cross-functional stakeholders and think, plan, and execute multiple projects simultaneously in an organized fashion.
Responsibilities for this role include working cross-functionally with sales, marketing, policy, development, and product teams to communicate the wider Google Canada narrative to the media in Quebec and support policy and business objectives, all while managing engagement with Quebec journalists and commentators and act as a spokesperson for various company announcements and issues.
Software developer
Company: Google
Location: Montreal, QC and Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Google is looking for candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience including two years of experience with software development, or one-year experience with an advanced degree. Applicants can also apply if they have at least two years of experience with data structures or algorithms.
Responsibilities for this position include: Writing product or system development code, participating in, or leading design reviews with peers and stakeholders, reviewing code developed by other developers, contributing to existing documentation or education content and adapting content based on product/program updates and user feedback.
Sofware developer, early career
Company: Google
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Google is looking for candidates who have a minimum of one to three years of industry experience in software development. A Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience is necessary.
Experience programming with two or more of the following languages: C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Go, and/or Python, web or mobile application development, Unix/Linux environments, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, software systems, and/or security software development are all an asset.
Responsibilities for this position include designing, developing, testing, deploying, maintaining and improving software, all while managing individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.
Google intern
Company: Google
Location: Montreal, QC, Waterloo, ON and Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Google is looking to fill various intern positions in software development and research for Fall 2022 in an array of cities across Canada.
Applicants should be pursuing higher education studies in related programs such as computer science, or other technical related fields. Experience in software development and coding is an asset as is experience and knowledge with computer sciences, natural sciences, economics, operations research and statistics, to name a few.
Account executive, retail
Company: Google
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience, such as five years of experience in sales within the media or advertising industry. Applicants should have experience working cross-functionally in a large organization, have the ability to work collaboratively on projects and have excellent analytical skills.
Responsibilities for this role include developing relationships to serve as a trusted consultant and optimize video and brand strategy, all while developing and executing joint business plans, upfronts planning, and display and video incentive programs.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.