6 Google Jobs In Montreal That You Can Get Without Having A Degree
You don't need a bachelor's degree if you have "equivalent practical experience"!
Some jobs can make your resume stand out to just about any company in the world, and working at Google is likely to do exactly that. Good news — this massive technology company has all kinds of job openings in our city right now!
Google ranked #5 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in Canada in 2022, so if you're a modern tech-savvy person with some good experience under your belt, you should definitely consider applying to one of these Google jobs in Montreal.
All the job postings listed in this article don't require a bachelor's degree as long as you have "equivalent practical experience."
Technical sales specialist, AI/ML, Google Cloud
Why You Should Apply: There's no need for a bachelor's degree to become Google's next technical sales specialist if you've got other experience with AI, computer science and machine learning.
Product manager, mobile software engineering, Chrome
Why You Should Apply: If you've got experience in technical product management, "driving the product vision" and creating web products, plus a bachelor's degree or comparable practical experience, then becoming a product manager for Google could be your calling.
Engagement manager, Google Cloud Professional Services
Why You Should Apply: Clearly Google is on the hunt for managers across the board. Those who have an undergrad degree in math, computer science or another relevant field or "equivalent practical experience" plus half a decade of customer-related experience, transforming programs and other skills have a good chance at the engagement manager position.
Staff software developer, tech lead manager, Chrome Metrics
Why You Should Apply: This one is for the people out there who've basically been developing software since they were in diapers. If that's you, you know what to do.
Senior software developer, Chrome Enterprise
Why You Should Apply: People with five years' experience with "software development in C++ or Java programming languages, and with data structures/algorithms," among other required qualifications, are welcome to apply for Google's senior software developer opening.
Enterprise field sales representative, Google Cloud
Why You Should Apply: You still have a chance at being hired as Google's next enterprise field sales representative without having an undergrad degree if you've got seven years of tech-related sales or business development experience at another business-to-business software company.
