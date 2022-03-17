6 Open Montreal Jobs With $100,000+ Salaries
Time to dust off those resumes!
Snagging a job that fits your background and pays well isn't always an easy feat. Well, turns out there are a handful of jobs in Montreal that pay $100,000 or more, and one of 'em just might be the right fit for you.
So, whether you're on the hunt for a position in research, sales, marketing, or even working for the STM, then get those resumes ready and see if any of these jobs stand out!
Director, Research & Development
Salary: $125,300 to $150,300
Company: National Research Coucil of Canada
Where: Montreal & Boucherville
Who Should Apply: Applicants should expect to contribute to strategic research and provide leadership to support the Centre for Energy, Mining, and Environmental Research departments in its projects. Candidates must have a Masters degree in science or engineering from a recognized university in a scientific field relevant to the research areas of EME research centre. The deadline to apply is March 29, 2022.
Transportation Tractor Driver
Salary: $100,000+
Company: Williams Pharmalogistique
Where: Montreal & various other locations
Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to drive a tractor on stable routes with fixed and growing revenues in Lachine, Joyceville and other available locations. Applicants must also be available from Sunday to Friday with several departures at different times. Tractors would be required for transports of temperature controlled deliveries operating between 5 a.m. and midnight.
Head Of Telecommunications
Salary: $119,649 to $132,944
Company: Société de Transports de Montréal (STM)
Where: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and have specialized in telecommunications. In order to be eligible for this positions with the STM, you must have five years of experience in the field and your tasks will include managing and coordinating a team of your own, and developing technical support procedures.
Logistics Manager
Salary: $110,000 to $120,000
Company: Drakkar
Where: St-Eustache
Who Should Apply: In order to be eligible, candidates must have past experience in logistics, and will be in charge of recruiting, training and supervising staff in their department. Applicants will also be responsible for the development and performance of logistics from warehouse to customer distribution.
Director of Healthcare Operations
Salary: $90,000 to $150,000
Company: Avvy Health
Where: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Candidates with a bachelor's degree in a relevant field related to healthcare. You will be responsible for hiring and training Avvy’s Health professionals, all while overseeing and managing the company's day-to-day operations necessary for business success and growth. Applicants for this role will be working closely with the CEO in order to develop expansion strategies.
Automotive Sales Trainer
Salary: $120,000+
Company: Absolute Results Productions Ltd
Where: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have 3 years of automotive sales management experience and a strong ability to develop and maintain business relationships. You must have a valid Canadian passport and the ability to speak a second language (French, German or Japanese) is not required, but a major asset. The job listing states that most of your time will be spent in a car dealership environment or travelling away from home to country-wide sales events.
