Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
jobs in montreal

6 Open Montreal Jobs With $100,000+ Salaries

Time to dust off those resumes!

Montreal city skyline from Mont-Royal (left), Person working in office (right)

Montreal city skyline from Mont-Royal (left), Person working in office (right)

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Snagging a job that fits your background and pays well isn't always an easy feat. Well, turns out there are a handful of jobs in Montreal that pay $100,000 or more, and one of 'em just might be the right fit for you.

So, whether you're on the hunt for a position in research, sales, marketing, or even working for the STM, then get those resumes ready and see if any of these jobs stand out!

Director, Research & Development

Salary: $125,300 to $150,300

Company: National Research Coucil of Canada

Where: Montreal & Boucherville

Who Should Apply: Applicants should expect to contribute to strategic research and provide leadership to support the Centre for Energy, Mining, and Environmental Research departments in its projects. Candidates must have a Masters degree in science or engineering from a recognized university in a scientific field relevant to the research areas of EME research centre. The deadline to apply is March 29, 2022.

Apply here

Transportation Tractor Driver

Salary: $100,000+

Company: Williams Pharmalogistique

Where: Montreal & various other locations

Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to drive a tractor on stable routes with fixed and growing revenues in Lachine, Joyceville and other available locations. Applicants must also be available from Sunday to Friday with several departures at different times. Tractors would be required for transports of temperature controlled deliveries operating between 5 a.m. and midnight.

Apply here

Head Of Telecommunications

Salary: $119,649 to $132,944

Company: Société de Transports de Montréal (STM)

Where: Montreal

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and have specialized in telecommunications. In order to be eligible for this positions with the STM, you must have five years of experience in the field and your tasks will include managing and coordinating a team of your own, and developing technical support procedures.

Apply here

Logistics Manager

Salary: $110,000 to $120,000

Company: Drakkar

Where: St-Eustache

Who Should Apply: In order to be eligible, candidates must have past experience in logistics, and will be in charge of recruiting, training and supervising staff in their department. Applicants will also be responsible for the development and performance of logistics from warehouse to customer distribution.

Apply here

Director of Healthcare Operations

Salary: $90,000 to $150,000

Company: Avvy Health

Where: Montreal

Who Should Apply: Candidates with a bachelor's degree in a relevant field related to healthcare. You will be responsible for hiring and training Avvy’s Health professionals, all while overseeing and managing the company's day-to-day operations necessary for business success and growth. Applicants for this role will be working closely with the CEO in order to develop expansion strategies.

Apply here

Automotive Sales Trainer

Salary: $120,000+

Company: Absolute Results Productions Ltd

Where: Montreal

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have 3 years of automotive sales management experience and a strong ability to develop and maintain business relationships. You must have a valid Canadian passport and the ability to speak a second language (French, German or Japanese) is not required, but a major asset. The job listing states that most of your time will be spent in a car dealership environment or travelling away from home to country-wide sales events.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...