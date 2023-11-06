6 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada has published several food recall warnings for items sold across grocery stores in Canada — so check those groceries. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently recalled food products for reasons such as bacterial contamination, undeclared ingredients, and faulty packaging, to name a few.
Considering several foods that have been recalled can cause life-threatening reactions, Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. In fact, Health Canada has stated that consumers who do have recalled items should immediately toss the recalled item(s) out or return them to the point of purchase, where, in some cases, a refund may be offered.
Here are the six recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
Maple Leaf brand Vienna Sausage
Maple Leaf brand Vienna Sausage
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Maple Leaf Vienna Sausage | 113 g | All Best Before dates up to and including August 24, 2025, inclusively
Recall Reason: According to the Health Canada recall warning, "the Maple Leaf brand Vienna Sausage recalled due to bulging cans."
What You Need To Do: The recalled Vienna sausages have been sold across Canada. The federal health agency recommends Canadian consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Malichita brand Cantaloupes
Malichita brand Cantaloupes
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Malichita Cantaloupes | Affected products were sold between October 22, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive.
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination.
What You Need To Do: If you suspect illness from a recalled product, Health Canada recommends you consult your healthcare provider. The federal health agency also suggests checking for recalled items and avoiding consuming, selling, or distributing them. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase. It's important to note that food tainted with salmonella can be dangerous, even if it doesn't appear or smell spoiled, for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems who may develop severe and potentially life-threatening infections, per Health Canada.
President's Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms
President's Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- President's Choice White Sliced Mushrooms | 454 g | UPC 0 60383 05934 7 | Code 2023 OC 30 CM
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," Health Canada said.
What You Need To Do: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is verifying that the recalled President's Choice product is being properly removed from the marketplace. Furthermore, the CFIA is also conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, the food warning indicated. Health Canada is recommending Canadians check to see if they have any recalled products, and to "not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products."
The federal health agency also suggests tossing out the affected product immediately or returning it to the point of purchase. While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected President's Choice food product, Health Canada listed the possible side effects that come with listeria contamination. "Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."
Health Canada recall page (President's Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms)
Boulangerie GY brand Chocolate Croissant
Boulangerie GY brand Chocolate Croissant
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Boulangerie GY Chocolate Croissant | 370 g | UPC 8 54216 00124 1
Recall Reason: According to the Health Canada recall page, the recalled chocolate croissants are being removed from the marketplace because the label does not properly indicate the presence of hazelnuts.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada recommends not consuming recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as it may cause serious or life-threatening reactions. Furthermore, the federal health agency suggests verifying if you do have any recalled products and says to toss them out or return them to the point of purchase.
Health Canada recall page (Boulangerie GY brand Chocolate Croissant)
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Seafood Balls
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Seafood Balls
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Yuxiang Aquatic Oyster Balls | 200 g
- Yuxiang Aquatic Shrimp Balls | 200 g
- Yuxiang Aquatic Shrimp Balls with Cheese | 200 g
- Yuxiang Aquatic Litchi Shrimp Balls | 200 g
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain egg, fish, gluten, milk, and soy which are not declared on the label."
What You Need To Do: Health Canada indicated steps and actions to follow regarding the recalled products, here's what you should do. Canadian consumers should check for recalled products and not consume them, especially if they have allergies or sensitivities that could trigger severe reactions. Recalled items should not be served, used, sold, or distributed, and it's advisable to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.
Health Canada recall page (Yuxiang Aquatic brand Seafood Balls)
Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters brand Oysters
Recalled Food:
- Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters Cloudy Bay Oysters | Petite, Xmall, Small, Medium
- Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters Sunseeker Oysters Petite, Xmall, Small, Medium
Recall Reason: "Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters brand Oysters recalled due to Vibrio parahaemolyticus," Health Canada said.
What You Need To Do: The recalled oyster brand was sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Health Canada is urging consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
Health Canada recall page (Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters brand Oysters)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.