11 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Honda, Hyundai and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several car recalls in Canada from manufacturers including Hyundai, KIA, and Ford to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving improperly welded lower control arms, defective airbags and faulty windshield wiper motors all the way to issues surrounding the front brake and driveshaft, the federal department is urging Canadian drivers to verify if their cars are included in the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the 11 recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
KIA
Recalled Vehicle: 2023 Kia Forte
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, "the right-front lower control arm could partially separate from the cross member due to an improper weld," which could ultimately result in loss of control.
Corrective Action: Kia will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the right-front lower control arm.
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2023 BMW 7 Series
- 2023 BMW I7
Recall Reason: "The connection between the windshield wiper motor and windshield wipers could loosen and slip. If this happens, the windshield wipers may not work," the Transport Canada recall said.
Corrective Action: BMW will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect, and if necessary, replace the windshield wiper system.
Audi
Recalled Vehicles:
- 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 Audi A4
- 1998 and 1999 Audi A4
- 2000 Audi TT
Recall Reason: On certain vehicles, exposure to moisture over time could cause the driver-front airbag not to inflate properly in a crash, the recall warning stated.
Corrective Action: The company will notify owners by mail. There may be a significant delay before replacement parts are available. The company will send owners a second letter once replacement parts are available and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealer to inspect the driver-front airbag inflator
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: 2024 Hyundai Kona
Recall Reason: "The rear outboard seat belt retractors may not have been manufactured correctly. As a result, the seat belts may not extend and/or retract correctly," the recall warning indicated. This can lead to a major safety risk as a seat belt that is not properly buckled or is not functioning correctly could increase the risk of injury in a crash.
Corrective Action: Hyundai will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect the left and right-rear seat belt retractors, and replace them if necessary.
Honda
Recalled Vehicle: 2024 Honda CRF450R
Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, "the master link on the drive chain could break. If this happens, the chain would detach and could cause the engine to stall."
Corrective Action: Honda will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their motorcycle to a Honda Powersports dealer to replace the drive chain.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicle: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC CLASS
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the recovery eye (tow hook) may not screw into the front cross member properly. As a result, the recovery eye could become loose when a vehicle is being loaded or transported," the recall warning said.
Corrective Action: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect the front cross member and replace it if necessary.
Ford
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Ford Fusion
Recall Reason: Per the Transport Canada warning "the front brake hoses could fail and cause a progressive brake fluid leak. If this happens, the driver may experience a change in brake pedal feel and travel. This can cause reduced braking."
Corrective Action: Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the front brake hoses.
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2023 and 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
- 2013 and 2024 Dodge Hornet
Recall Reason: "On certain plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, some connections on the integrated dual charging module (IDCM) and high-voltage ground connections may not have been tightened properly. As a result, the connections could overheat," the recall warning indicated.
Corrective Action: FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect the connections from the integrated dual charging module (IDCM) to the 12 V battery and two high-voltage ground connections.
Porsche
Recalled Vehicle: 2019 Porsche Cayenne
Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada "the screw that secures the steering column to the steering gear may not be properly tightened. If the screw comes loose, the steering column could detach and cause a complete loss of steering control."
Corrective Action: Porsche will notify owners by mail and instruct you to bring your vehicle to a dealer to install a new screw to secure the steering column to the steering gear.
Subaru
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2023 Subaru Outback
- 2023 Subaru Legacy
- 2023 Subaru Ascent
- 2023 Subaru Impreza
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2022 and 2023 RAM 1500
- 2022 and 2023 RAM 3500
- 2022, 2023 and 2024 RAM 2500
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to appear on the display. Canadian regulations require the rearview image to display when the transmission is shifted into reverse gear," the recall warning indicated.
Corrective Action: FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the radio software.
