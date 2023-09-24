7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Check Your Groceries ASAP
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
A number of food items sold across Canada have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for reasons including microbial contamination, faulty packaging and adverse health reactions.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the seven recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
LittleOak brand Infant Formula
Recalled Products:
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 800 g
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 150 g (6 units x 30 g)
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 800 g
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 150 g (6 units x 30 g)
Recall Reason: The infant formula products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as the products have not been properly evaluated to determine whether they meet the Canadian food safety and nutritional standards and regulations, per Health Canada. The products also do not meet Canadian labelling requirements.
What You Should Do: Health Canada is urging the public to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. The federal agency also recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you think you became sick from consuming the LittleOak infant formula.
Super brand Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Product: Super Enoki Mushroom | 200 g | UPC 4 892742 010357
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, the mushroom product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Should Do: Consumers should verify if they have the recalled product and toss it out immediately or return it to the point of purchase. The federal agency is reminding Canadians that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes "may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Product: Golden Enoki Mushroom | 200 g | UPC 8 809201 000039
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," Health Canada indicated.
What You Should Do: Health Canada said that the recalled mushroom products "should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased." If you think you have become ill from consuming the recalled product, the federal health agency recommends contacting your doctor.
Various brands of caffeinated energy drinks
Recalled Products: Note that all flavours of the following brands which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling have been recalled.
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour
- Alani Nu
- AriZona RX Energy
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Carabao
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- King Kongin
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- Mtn Dew Energy
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the affected products are being pulled from the marketplace due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
What You Should Do: Health Canada recommends reporting any and all recalled energy drink products being sold to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Health Canada is also urging Canadian consumers to verify any and all food products purchased online and not assume that they meet Canadian requirements. Consumers can spot caffeinated energy drinks and mixes that do not meet Canada's food safety standards by checking the following standards provided by Health Canada:
- Caffeine level:The maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single-serving.
- Unilingual label: If the label is only in one language, or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.
Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix
Recalled Product: Springwater Packers Mild Pepperonistix | Approximately 454 g
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."
What You Should Do: The federal health agency is urging those in possession of the recalled items to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. if you do have the recalled pepperoni product, Health Canada recommends throwing it out or returning it to its point of purchase.
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge
Recalled Product: Paqui 2023 One Chip Challenge | 6 g | UPC 8 10002 65040 6
Recall Reason: The Paqui One Chip Challenge is being recalled from the marketplace due to "reported adverse reactions," per Health Canada. This recall was triggered by the company and there have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product. The CFIA and Health Canada are now conducting a food safety investigation, which could possibly lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is currently verifying that the industry is properly removing the recalled Paqui One Chip Challenge product from the marketplace.
What You Should Do: Canadians are being asked by Health Canada to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled chip product. If you think you have become sick from consuming the affected item, then Health Canada recommends contacting your healthcare provider.
Microbrasserie Wick Station brand Fatima Dry Stout (beer)
Recalled Product: Microbrasseire Wick Station "Fatima Dry Stout de Magie Noir" (Light Beer) | 473 ml
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, Microbrasserie Wick Station brand Fatima Dry Stout (light beer) has been recalled "due to bursting cans."
What You Should Do: Health Canada is urging any Quebec consumers, which is where the affected items have been distributed (or anyone who is in possession of the affected items) to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
