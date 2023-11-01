President's Choice Mushrooms Have Been Recalled Across Canada Due To Microbial Contamination
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada is urging Canadians to check their groceries after a President's Choice mushroom product was recalled across Canada by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The class one recall was flagged on October 31, 2023, and was triggered by CFIA test results.
Following Health Canada's recall warnings published this week, Canadian consumers should be on the lookout for President's Choice White Sliced Mushrooms.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," Health Canada said.
Details provided by Health Canada regarding the recalled mushrooms are as follows:
- President's Choice White Sliced Mushrooms | 454 g | UPC 0 60383 05934 7 | Code 2023 OC 30 CM
President's Choice White Sliced Mushrooms. Health Canada
Health Canada is recommending Canadians check to see if they have any recalled products, and to "not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products." The federal health agency also suggests tossing out the affected product immediately or returning it to the point of purchase. If you think you have become sick from consuming an affected food product, Health Canada advises reaching out to your healthcare provider.
While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected President's Choice food product, Health Canada listed the possible side effects that come with listeria contamination. "Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."
Note that the recall is specifically for the President's Choice white sliced mushrooms.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.