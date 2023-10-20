6 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
A number of food items sold across Canada have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for reasons including microbial contamination, the presence of wood pieces and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return it to the point of purchase.
Here are the six recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies
Recalled Food:
- Kirkland Signature Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies | Variable (~ 1 kg) | Best Before from September 3, 2023, to September 23, 2023
Recall Reason: According to the Health Canada report, "Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie recalled due to pieces of wood."
What You Need To Do: "Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," Health Canada indicated.
Sunrise Farms brand Young Turkey Giblets
Recalled Food:
- Sunrise Farms brand Young Turkey with giblets | Variable | Best Before October 11, 2023
Recall Reason: Sunrise Farms has issued a recall for their Young Turkey with giblets due to concerns of potential spoilage. This product has been distributed and sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the Health Canada recall warning stated.
What You Need To Do: The federal health agency is recommending Canadian consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Recalled Food:
- Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs | 680 g | Best Before: January 18, 2024
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recalled due to undeclared soy."
What You Need To Do: The affected product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Health Canada recommends to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Ararat brand Tahina
Recalled Food:
- Ararat brand Tahina | 600 g
Recall Reason: Per the Health Canada recall warning, the food recall notice issued on September 24, 2023, has been revised to incorporate supplementary distribution details. This new information was uncovered as part of the food safety investigation conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The product in question is being withdrawn from the market due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
What You Need To Do: The Health Canada recall page indicated that if you suspect that you may have fallen ill after consuming a recalled product, it is advisable to get in touch with your healthcare provider for guidance. Additionally, it is essential to proactively inspect your inventory for any recalled items and avoid their consumption, serving, sale, or distribution. Instead, promptly discard these recalled products, or, when feasible, return them to the point of purchase as a precautionary measure.
Genuine Health brand Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar
Recalled Food:
- Genuine Health brand Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar | 12 x 55 g
Recall Reason: "Genuine Health brand Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar recalled due to mould," per the recall warning.
What You Need To Do: The affected product was sold nationally and online. Health Canada recommends to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Various brands of caffeinated energy drinks
Recalled Food: Note that all flavours of the following brands which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling have been recalled.
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour
- Alani Nu
- AriZona RX Energy
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Carabao
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- King Kongin
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- Mtn Dew Energy
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the affected products are being pulled from the marketplace due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
What You Need To Do: Health Canada recommends reporting any and all recalled energy drink products being sold to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Health Canada is also urging Canadian consumers to verify any and all food products purchased online and not assume that they meet Canadian requirements. Consumers can spot caffeinated energy drinks and mixes that do not meet Canada's food safety standards by checking the following standards provided by Health Canada:
- Caffeine level:The maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single-serving.
- Unilingual label: If the label is only in one language, or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.