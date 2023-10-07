7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
A number of food items sold across Canada have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for reasons including microbial contamination, the presence of plastic and faulty packaging.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return it to the point of purchase.
Here are the seven recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
LittleOak brand Infant Formula
Recalled Products:
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 800 g
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 150 g (6 units x 30 g)
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 800 g
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk | 150 g (6 units x 30 g)
Recall Reason: The infant formula products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as the products have not been properly evaluated to determine whether they meet the Canadian food safety and nutritional standards and regulations, per Health Canada. The products also do not meet Canadian labelling requirements.
What You Should Do: Health Canada is urging the public to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. The federal agency also recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you think you became sick from consuming the LittleOak infant formula.
Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe
Recalled Product: Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe | 3 count
Recall Reason: Per the Health Canada report, the Fresh Start Foods brand cantaloupe has been recalled from the marketplace due to salmonella.
What You Should Do: The federal health agency is recommending Canadian consumers to not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Recalled Product: Compliments Buffalo Chicken Meatballs | 680 g | Best Before: January 18, 2024
Recall Reason: The buffalo chicken meatballs have been recalled across Canada due to undeclared soy, the recall warning indicated.
What You Should Do: The recalled item, which was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario, should be tossed out immediately or returned to the point of purchase. Additionally, Health Canada recommends consumers not to "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Kandy brand Cantaloupe
Recalled Product: Kandy Cantaloupe | 15 count
Recall Reason: "Kandy brand Cantaloupe recalled due to Salmonella," the federal agency stated.
What You Should Do: Canadians who have the recalled product should throw it out or return it to its point of purchase. Additionally, it is recommended by Health Canada to not use, sell, distribute or consume the recalled food item.
That Homebrew Shop brand Ascorbic Acid
Recalled Product: That Homebrew Shop Ascorbic Acid | 100 g | Units sold from: February 21, 2023, up to and including March 28, 2023
Recall Reason: The recalled item has been removed from shelves across Canada due to sodium percarbonate.
What You Should Do: "Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," the Health Canada warning stated.
Monster Energy brand Ultra Sunrise Drink
Recalled Product: Monster Energy Ultra Sunrise Energy Drink | 473 ml
Recall Reason: Per the recall report, "Monster Energy brand Ultra Sunrise Energy Drink recalled due to pieces of plastic and delamination of can coating."
What You Should Do: Canadian consumers should toss the products out or return them to the point of purchase. Health Canada recommends to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Super brand Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Product: Super Enoki Mushroom | 200 g | UPC 4 892742 010357
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, the mushroom product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Should Do: Consumers should verify if they have the recalled product and toss it out immediately or return it to the point of purchase. The federal agency is reminding Canadians that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes "may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."
