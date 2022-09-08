Health Canada Has Recalled This Cheese Sold In Quebec Due To E. Coli
Check your refrigerators! 🧀⚠️
Health Canada has seemingly been working overtime when it comes to both national and provincewide food recalls. Along with the help from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the federal departments have been removing countless products from grocery stores to keep Canadians safe.
From hummus, peanut butter and chocolate brands all the way to various ice creams and baby formula — products are flying off the shelves, and not for the best of reasons.
Now, Health Canada is recalling Bonvallis brand Nevat cheese due to generic E. coli (non-pathogenic). As if some cheeses weren't funky enough...
The class-2 recall was flagged by Health Canada and the CFIA on September 2, 2022, due to microbial contamination. Les Fromageries Pimar Inc., the company behind Bonvallis Nevat cheese, is removing the affected product from the marketplace.
The recalled product has been sold across Quebec. If you think you've got some E. coli-ridden cheese in your fridge, here are the details to look out for:
- Bonvallis Nevat Cheese — Approx. 2.4 kg — Best before: 18/11/2022
To report a health and or safety concern regarding a possibly contaminated food product to Health Canada, click here.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.