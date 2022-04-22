13 Ice Creams Were Recalled By Health Canada Because Of Plastic & Metal Pieces
Baskin Robbins and President's Choice ice creams are affected!
Well, it's another day and another Health Canada recall. While Kinder chocolates and many shellfish brands have been recalled this year, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are now recalling a handful of ice cream products due to the presence of plastic and metal pieces.
On April 20, 2022, Health Canada issued a nationwide recall and is urging Canadians who may have purchased the affected items to "not use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected products," many of which include popular choices from both Baskin Robbins and President's Choice.
The ice cream products currently being recalled are:
- Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (11.36L)
- Baskin Robbins Vanilla Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Pralines 'N Cream Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream (946ml)
- Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (946ml)
- Best Buy Vanilla Ice Milk (1.5L)
- President's Choice Loads of Chocolate Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream (1.5L)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream (946ml)
- President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream (946ml)
- Scotsburn Joins Farmers Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream (1.5L)
While you might be thinking you're diving into a delicious guilty pleasure, you just might be digging into some ice cream with plastic and metal pieces. Uh, no thanks!
The affected products were sold across Canada to hotels, restaurants and retail institutions, so it is best that you check your freezer as soon as possible to see if you have any of the recalled ice creams.
