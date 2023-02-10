Hélène Boudreau 'Doesn't Really Like Quebec' & Wants To Eventually Move Away For Good
"The more I think about it, the more I realize I don't want to live in Montreal."
Hélène Boudreau took to her Instagram for a cheeky Q&A session and dished on everything from surgery, OnlyFans and her desire to ditch Quebec for good.
The adult content creator said that she doesn't envision living in Montreal forever and plans to eventually leave Quebec. Considering Hélène has officially graduated from UQAM with a bachelor's in visual arts and media, and spends most of her time travelling, it's perhaps no surprise that Quebec isn't on her radar long-term.
When asked by one of her nearly 300,000 followers whether she will be buying a condo in the city, Hélène said, "as you know I don't really like Quebec, so I am looking at the possibility of moving away. [But] it takes a lot of time, a lot of money and a lot of preparation."
Hélène said that she is looking into the possibility of moving down south to Mexico or somewhere in the United States.
"I am looking at my options, but it's certain that the more I think about it, the more I realize I don't want to live in Montreal," she said. "I am saving my money and I will eventually fly away."
Another fan asked if Hélène would ever consider staying in Canada but moving to a different city. While Vancouver and Banff are two of her faves, Hélène said she doesn't love them enough to live in, nor would they be the best spots to be in when it comes to her line of work.