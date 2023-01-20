Hélène Boudreau Dished On Money, Work & Porn Jealousy In A Juicy Instagram Q&A
The OnlyFans star is sharing it all!
Hélène Boudreau dished loads of juicy details regarding her personal life, career and romance in a recent Instagram Q&A sesh. Back in September, the OnlyFans tycoon gave fans a relationship update — giving us all a peek into her connection with adult content creator Jessy Jones.
After months of dating, lavish vacations and adorable couple pics on Hélène's Instagram, it comes as no surprise that her nearly 300,000 followers are curious about the duo's dynamic. So, when Boudreau opened her Instagram Stories up to a Q&A, her followers didn't hold back.
"Do you live together?" one person asked.
Hélène kept things completely open and honest (and even a little playful) saying that she and Jessy have been living together for the past three months and plan on moving out next month. Boudreau even tossed in a funny bit about other girls joining them at their house every week — likely for OnlyFans shoots and filming.
Since the two do live together, one fan took the opportunity to ask who pays for everything — which is understandable considering Hélène racks in over seven figures a year.
"Both," Hélène wrote. "I can't imagine having to pay for everything, I would be extremely unhappy and I certainly wouldn't want to pay for everything. I am far too cheap but extremely generous at times. We are a team."
Now, for the question that's been on everyone's mind. Does Hélène ever get jealous of Jessy performing with other women? While the sex industry is foreign to many, Boudreau says that it's nothing more than a job and that's the life she and her new boo signed up for.
"Does it bother you to get up every morning at 6 a.m. and come back late at night and have just two days off a week?" Hélène replied. "We chose this life and you chose your life. These are choices and we are fine with our decisions. Work is work."
Apparently, that response wasn't sufficient, so when another fan asked if she really wasn't jealous, Hélène kept things short and sweet this time. "NON!" she wrote. "It's a job! What don't you understand?"
As for Boudreau's personal life, she wants to keep her lifestyle on the down low moving forward. When asked why she didn't purchase her investment property, Hélène made it clear she's not about that life anymore.
"I don't talk about my car, my assets, my real estate, any material thing or money has come to a full stop. I am extremely fed up with this little fake world," she wrote.
Fair enough, Hélène, fair enough.