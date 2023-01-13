Hélène Boudreau Officially Finished Her UQAM Degree & Stuck It To Her Haters
From UQAM girl to UQAM graduate! 🎓
Last summer, Hélène Boudreau shared she would be returning to the Université du Québec à Montréal to complete her studies and get her bachelor's in visual arts and media. Well, that day has finally come. Hélène completed her final UQAM course and celebrated by sharing the good news on her Instagram Story.
"Finally some good news! I passed my last course and I have my bachelor's degree in visual and media arts," Hélène wrote.
A screenshot from Helene Boudreau's Instagram.@iamhely | Instagram
In 2021, Boudreau rose to fame after her infamous UQAM graduation photo blew up. While she received a lot of attention and notoriety — turns out she didn't actually graduate.
Two years after the scandal, Boudreau officially earned her full 90 credits and got that diploma.
However, Hélène shared in a second screenshot that she also obtained 57 credits from another program, which she says will never lead to a degree because "no school will ever accept" her. Nevertheless, that's another half a degree right there.
A screenshot from Helene Boudreau's Instagram.@iamhely | Instagram
The OnlyFans mogul then took a much-deserved moment to celebrate herself and stick it to the haters. "So, tell me about it — a girl who does porn who also has a bachelor's degree," she wrote, punctuating the message with the middle finger emoji.
Now, Hélène is closing the UQAM book for good. "Two years after I went to court against my university [UQAM] while I was a student, I finally finished this chapter of my life. It was a hell of a ride," she wrote.
"Defy the odds, defy everyone who doesn't believe in you."