Hélène Boudreau Opened Up About Her Current Struggles With Mental Health & OnlyFans
"My life plans have changed dramatically."
Hélène Boudreau is no stranger to the spotlight given her UQAM grad pic and thriving OnlyFans career. However, the content creator opened up about being in a more difficult place lately, particularly when it comes to her fame and ever-growing fortune.
In a series of posts shared on Hélène's Instagram Stories at the end of 2022, Boudreau got pretty candid about her mental health.
"For the past month, I've been crying almost every day. I had a kind of wake-up call, a really intense inner revelation. Since then, all the things I wanted or thought I wanted are no longer worth anything to me. It's hard to explain here. My life plans have changed dramatically and I don't want to be where I am anymore, but I'm stuck..." she wrote.
The OnlyFans mogul also mentioned that she doesn't like "complaining" online, since it appears as if she has it all and then some on social media.
When asked by one of her 286,000 followers why she decided to work in the adult film industry, Hélène shared that OnlyFans wasn't at all on her radar initially.
"At first I just wanted to save some money for my university, my university debts as a simple student and I fell into it very fast. Overnight my life turned around for good and for bad. I didn't choose the business, but it chose me."
Fans were quick to wonder whether Boudreau's new romance with boyfriend, Jessy Jones has anything to do with her current state, but rest assured, he does not.
Hélène said Jessy has "nothing to do" with what she's currently going through, and that this has been something she's dealt with for a long time now.
"I think I always dreamed of being popular, of having a Lamborghini, of having money, of having nice things that very few people can afford. People always want what they can't have," she wrote. The OnlyFans star shared that she seeks professional help from a therapist to dive into her desire for fame and fortune.
In the meantime, Hélène plans on spending time with her man and travelling the world.
