Here's What To Do If You Haven't Found A New Montreal Apartment By July 1
There are more city resources available than you might think.
As Montreal's traditional Moving Day — July 1 — closes in, there's a scent of cardboard and desperation in the air. If you're a Montrealer yet to secure a place to hang your hat, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and its affiliates have mobilized an arsenal of resources to ensure no one is left stranded.
Local housing offices are extending their working hours through July 16, as the first line of defence to assist those at risk of being swept up in the housing crisis. The SHQ’s Emergency Rent Supplement and Municipal Grant Program is also ready to lend a hand to households that suddenly find themselves without a place to live.
Navigating through a myriad of housing assistance programs can be overwhelming, which is where the Services d'aide à la recherche de logement (SARL) steps in. They'll guide you to relevant help, like the HLM low-income rent support program, Programme de supplément au loyer Québec, and Allocation-logement, to name a few.
The city is also stepping up, especially for those low-income households that are teetering on the edge of housing loss. The city has a suite of emergency measures: from house-hunting assistance and temporary accommodations to storage solutions and referrals to various support services. To find out if you qualify for these services, dial 311. Even if you don't qualify, they'll steer you toward the right resources.
In addition to city-based aid, a number of public services and organizations are standing by to lend a hand:
- Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal (OMHM) can customize your house search based on room count and budget
- 211 Grand Montréal can provide assistance in 200 languages for a spectrum of needs including homelessness and house hunting for newcomers
- Info-Santé 811 can address physical or mental health issues.
- Tribunal administratif du logement (formerly the Régie du logement) can clarify lease-related rights and obligations
- Programme Allocation-logement can offer financial aid of up to $170 per month to low-income households to cover rent
As the clock ticks closer to the July 1 deadline, remember you're not alone. Whether you call your local housing office, dial SHQ at 1-800-463-4315, or try 311, help is just a phone call away.