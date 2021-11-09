Here's Why Your Quebec Vaccine Passport Is 'No Longer Up To Date' On The VaxiCode App

Your Quebec Vaccine Passport May No Longer Be Up To Date On The VaxiCode App
Don't worry, you won't need to get another dose!
You might've panicked the last time you went out and saw that your Quebec vaccine passport isn't up to date on VaxiCode — but don't worry! The good news is, you absolutely didn't miss another vaccine dose or else we already would've told you about it, dudes.
But why does it look like your VaxiCode app isn't up to date, and how do you fix that?
La preuve vaccinale d\u00e9j\u00e0 t\u00e9l\u00e9charg\u00e9e dans l\u2019application VaxiCode est tout \u00e0 fait valide. Il n\u2019y a pas de changement de ce c\u00f4t\u00e9. Le message qui apparait ne concerne que les personnes qui souhaitent utiliser leur preuve vaccinale pour voyager.— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1636397333
Nestled in an unsettling yellow box, the message reads, "The current version of your proof of vaccination is no longer up to date."
On November 8, the Ministry of Health and Social Services provided an explanation for this update.
Taking to Twitter, Santé Québec explained that "the proof of vaccination already downloaded in the VaxiCode app is completely valid. There is no change on this side."
And perhaps most reassuringly, "The message that appears only concerns people who wish to use their proof of vaccination to travel."
Quebec is providing a federally standardized version of the QR code that can be used when proof of vaccination is required for domestic and international travel. Quebecers can access this QR code through the provincial government website and upload it to VaxiCode.
So rejoice! You'll only need to "update" your QR code if you're planning on using it to access a mode of transport that will require proof of vaccination, such as a domestic or international flight or VIA Rail. If you aren't travelling anytime soon, don't worry.
Keep in mind that the vaccine passport rules are still in force throughout Quebec if you want to eat inside a restaurant or go to an event.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.