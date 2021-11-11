You Don't Need To Update Your Quebec Vaccine Passport If You Get A Third Dose
Quebec is making third dose appointments available for some people this month.
We've seen this movie before. With all this talk of third vaccine doses and updates to your proof of vaccination in Quebec, it might be hard to make heads or tails of what exactly is going on right now.
Do you need a third dose? Do you need a whole new vaccine passport? Our colleagues at Narcity Québec contacted the Ministry of Health to clear this all up for you.
Mon coll\u00e8gue Christian Dub\u00e9 a annonc\u00e9 aujourd'hui de nouvelles consignes pour la vaccination au Qu\u00e9bec. Une dose de rappel sera offerte aux personnes de 70 ans et plus ainsi qu'aux personnes ayant re\u00e7u deux doses d'AstraZeneca/Covishield. \n\nPour tous les d\u00e9tailspic.twitter.com/D2slMYXgfi— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1636483973
So, you might've heard that Health Minister Christian Dubé recently announced that the province is recommending a third dose or booster shot for people aged 80 and older and people who have two doses of Astra-Zeneca/COVIDShield or Johnson & Johnson.
People aged 70 and older can also opt to get a third dose.
"Since this protection [offered by a vaccine] tends to decrease slightly among people aged 80 and over, we want to ensure that we better protect these people, as well as those who had opted for two doses of viral vector vaccine, whose effectiveness is slightly lower," Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a statement.
The good news is that you only need to worry about this if you fall under those two categories.
The health ministry made no suggestion that people under 70 who already have two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer and Moderna will need to get a third dose.
In a statement shared with Narcity Québec, the ministry assured that people who get a third dose will not need to download a new proof of vaccination.
The government considers you adequately vaccinated if you've had two vaccine doses.
So rest easy, folks, if you're under 70 and already fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, you're good to go.