Quebec's Vaccine Passport Grace Period Is Officially Over & Fines Can Now Go Up To $6,000

There are also punishments for faking a passport, Dubé has said.

Quebec's vaccine passport is in full force on Wednesday, September 15, as a two-week grace period comes to an end. The grace period was designed to give business owners and customers an opportunity to adapt, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Fines for non-use of the passport did not apply in the first two weeks of September.

As of September 15, fines for refusal to use the vaccine passport range from $1,000 to $6,000. The government released a full list of businesses and events that require the vaccine passport.

Dubé has also suggested manipulating the vaccine passport or fabricating the government-issued QR code could result in criminal charges.

"I want to be very clear," the health minister said on August 24. "There are penalties and sanctions for inappropriate uses [and] there are sanctions in the criminal code for people who want to alter a document that's used by public health."

