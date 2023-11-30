This $8.9M Historic Quebec Home Was Once A Hollywood Retreat & Is Now Up For Sale
It's even linked to the New York Yankees.
A unique piece of real estate history has hit the market in Quebec. For the first time in four decades, the Topping Retreat, with ties to the New York Yankees, is available for purchase. Once owned by Dan Topping, who also co-owned the baseball team during its most successful run, the estate is a living piece of sports and entertainment history. Part of it even featured on a Canadian $10 bill.
A Topping Retreat log cabin overlooking Lake Témiscaming.Courtesy of M Real Estate.
Movie stars, millionaires, and sports stars have stayed at the property, drawn to its remote natural setting, which offered a perfect escape from the public eye. Among its guests were Hollywood stars like Gregory Peck and Katharine Hepburn, along with baseball legends like Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle, part of the Yankees dynasty during Topping's tenure.
Under Topping, the Yankees soared to new heights, winning ten World Series titles and 14 American League pennants. His legacy of high achievement in sports set the stage for the evolution of his home. The property's transition from a glamorous retreat for the elite to a more expansive and nature-focused refuge began in the 1970s when it came under the stewardship of Scott Sorenson.
One property on the Topping estate overlooks the rapids of the Kipawa River.Courtesy of M Real Estate.
A modern log cabin, or four
The Topping Retreat, spanning 230 acres near Quebec's Kipawa River, features four distinct log cabins. Each cabin has its own style and backstory, equipped with stone fireplaces and handmade furniture. Highlights include seclusion, excellent fishing opportunities, a natural artesian spring, and an impressive 90-foot waterfall.
The original cabin, a key feature of the property, dates back to the era of Dan Topping. It has three bedrooms and offers extensive views of the surrounding forest. Built in the early 20th-century style, it has thick log walls and a traditional layout, reflecting the architectural preferences of the time. It was used as a filming location for film productions in the 1920s, including The Snow Bride (1923) and The Silent Enemy (1930).
A view of the living area of the red pine cabin from the second floor.Courtesy of M Real Estate.
Added by Sorensen, two of the cabins were constructed using classic log cabin methods, in line with the retreat's initial design. The first was finished in 1989, built with red pine logs sourced directly from the property. Materials for the walls and floors were repurposed from Bob Topping's cabin, known as Club 21, a nod to the famous 21 Club — a prohibition-era New York speakeasy.
One remarkable feature Sorensen added in 1987 is a massive seven-foot-wide fireplace made of marbled granite stones collected from the nearby river. He described the stones in his book as uniquely beautiful, with some displaying dark grey granite with white quartz veins and others having tones of amber and rose, with specks of sparkling mica. The cabin has two bedrooms on the main floor, a massive sleeping loft, an oversized fireplace, and a wrap-around covered deck with amazing views of the rapids.
A wood-burning fireplace made with river stones. Courtesy of M Real Estate.
In 1995, Sorensen built an additional cabin, using red pine logs from the estate. This cabin has high ceilings and a large wood-burning stone fireplace in the great room. It features three bedrooms and a sizeable sleeping loft that can accommodate eight people. With a view of Lake Témiscaming, it offers spectacular lookouts from its two covered decks.
The most recent addition to the retreat was a final cabin built in 2001 by Alain Poitras, a master log builder from Angliers, Quebec. It is considered the main lodge of the retreat, constructed from massive white pine logs. It houses three bedrooms and a sleeping loft that can hold an additional fifteen people, making it ideal for larger groups or family gatherings.
Top features of Topping Reatreat
The retreat offers direct access to the Kipawa River, renowned for challenging whitewater kayaking. Anglers find the river ideal for fishing, with a healthy population of Walleye, Northern Pike, bass, and trout. On land, the retreat's vast acreage is popular for hunting and hiking, with diverse terrain and abundant wildlife.
A wraparound deck overlooking the river.Courtesy of M Real Estate.
One of the retreat's most valued features, of course, is its privacy. Located in a remote area with no neighbours within 20 kilometres, the property borders Opemica Provincial Park and untouched Crown land, making every visit a secluded experience.
The property is also home to a 90-foot waterfall, La Grand Chute, which was featured on the sesquicentennial Canadian $10 bill. The landmark is not only striking but also symbolizes the natural beauty and historical significance of the area.
The sale of Topping Retreat is a rare opportunity for someone to obtain a piece of history, live a simpler life, and step into a natural setting where time seemingly stands still.
Topping Estate
Where: 999, ch. des Grandes-Chutes, Les Lacs-du-Témiscamingue, QC