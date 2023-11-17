Health Canada Issued A Recall Warning For President's Choice Chocolate — Here's What To Know
"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a President's Choice brand milk chocolate due to undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada published the class three food recall on November 16, 2023, and is alerting consumers to "not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive." In this case, the affected President's Choice chocolate products is being removed from the Canadian marketplace as it contains almonds when the label does not indicate the presents of tree nuts.
Here are the details regarding the recalled food:
- President's Choice Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins | 908 g | UPC 0 60383 98203 4 | Best Before: July 8, 2024
President's Choice Milk Chocolate Covered RaisinsHealth Canada
President's Choice Milk Chocolate Covered RaisinsPresident's Choice
- Skin: hives, swelling (face, lips, tongue), itching, warmth, redness.
- Respiratory: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, throat tightness, hoarse voice, nasal congestion or hay fever-like symptoms (runny, itchy nose and watery eyes, sneezing), trouble swallowing.
- Gastrointestinal: nausea, pain or cramps, vomiting, diarrhea.
- Cardiovascular: paler than normal skin colour/blue skin colour, weak pulse, dizziness or light headedness, loss of consciousness, shock.
If you do have a recalled product, Health Canada recoomends tossing out the affected items or returning it to the point of purchase.
