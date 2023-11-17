Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Health Canada Issued A Recall Warning For President's Choice Chocolate — Here's What To Know

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a President's Choice brand milk chocolate due to undeclared ingredients.

Health Canada published the class three food recall on November 16, 2023, and is alerting consumers to "not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive." In this case, the affected President's Choice chocolate products is being removed from the Canadian marketplace as it contains almonds when the label does not indicate the presents of tree nuts.

Here are the details regarding the recalled food:

  • President's Choice Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins | 908 g | UPC 0 60383 98203 4 | Best Before: July 8, 2024

"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain almonds which arenot declared on the label," Health Canada indicated. The recall was triggered by President's Choice and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could possibly lead to the recall of other products.
Health Canada is also urging Canadian consumers to verify if they have any recalled grocery products. "Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," indicares the recall warning page.
While there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the President's Choice chocolate, Health Canada listed the common symptoms associarted with a tree nut allergy. "When someone comes in contact with a food allergen or added sulphites, the symptoms of an allergic or allergic-type reaction may develop quickly and rapidly progress from mild to severe. The most severe form of an allergic reaction is called anaphylaxis. Symptoms can include breathing difficulties, a drop in blood pressure or shock, which may result in loss of consciousness and even death," the federal agency said.

Furthermore, a person experiencing an allergic reaction may have any combination of the following signs or symptoms, per Health Canada:
  • Skin: hives, swelling (face, lips, tongue), itching, warmth, redness.
  • Respiratory: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, throat tightness, hoarse voice, nasal congestion or hay fever-like symptoms (runny, itchy nose and watery eyes, sneezing), trouble swallowing.
  • Gastrointestinal: nausea, pain or cramps, vomiting, diarrhea.
  • Cardiovascular: paler than normal skin colour/blue skin colour, weak pulse, dizziness or light headedness, loss of consciousness, shock.

If you do have a recalled product, Health Canada recoomends tossing out the affected items or returning it to the point of purchase.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

