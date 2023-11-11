7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada has published several food recall warnings regarding grocery items sold across Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting an investigation regarding recalled grocery items for reasons including the presence of insects, metal, faulty packaging, microbial contamination and undeclared ingredients.
The CFIA is ensuring that the affected food items are being properly removed from the marketplace. Considering several foods that have been recalled can cause life-threatening reactions, Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items.
In fact, Health Canada has stated that consumers who do have recalled items should immediately toss the recalled item(s) out or return them to the point of purchase, where, in some cases, a refund may be offered.
Here are the seven recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
HO-YA brand Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce
Recalled Food:
- HO-YA brand Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce | 2 x 900 ml | Best Before: March 12, June 6, June 7, June 25 and June 26, 2025.
Recall Reason: According to the Health Canada recall warning, the class three recall was issued due to bursting lids.
What You Need To Do: The recalled food item was distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Alberta. According to the CFIA, it is recommended to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if any products they have are part of a recall.
Lian Teng brand Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Food:
- Liam Teng Champignong Énoki | 200 g | UPC 4 892742 010425
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Need To Do: If you ever believe that you've fallen ill due to a product that has been recalled, it's crucial to reach out to your healthcare provider for assistance, per Health Canada's recommendation. It's also a good idea to check your own inventory for any recalled items and, if you find any, do not use, consume, sell, serve, or distribute them. Instead, either throw these recalled products away or return them to the place where you originally bought them, Health Canada indicated.
Per the recall warning, it's best to note that even if food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes appears fine and doesn't smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. This contamination can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, a persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and neck stiffness, so it's vital to take these precautions seriously to protect your health. "Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die," Health Canada said.
NC brand Coconut Cake Powder
Recalled Food:
- NC brand Coconut Cake Powder | 500 g | Best Before: January 5, 2024
Recall Reason: The NC brand Coconut Cake Powder has been recalled due to the presence of insects, per Health Canada.
What You Need To Do: The recalled product was sold and distributed in the province of British Columbia. Per the recall warning, it is best "not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if any products they have are part of a recall.
Jabsons brand Assorted Chikkis
Recalled Food:
- Jabsons brand Assorted Chikkis | 400 g | Best Before: May 1, 2024
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, Jabsons brand Assorted Chikkis were recalled due to pieces of metal.
What You Need To Do: The class two recall was flagged on November 9, 2023, and involves a recalled product sold and distributed across Quebec and Ontario. Per Health Canada, it is suggested to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Planet Mushrooms brand Mushroom Soup Mixes
Recalled Food:
- Planet Mushrooms Black Truffle Mushroom Soup | 80 g | All codes where sulphites are not declared on the label
- Planet Mushroom Lion's Mane Mushroom Chowder | 80 g | All codes where sulphites are not declared on the label
- Planet Mushroom Wild Morel Mushroom Soup | 80 g | All codes where sulphites are not declared on the label
Recall Reason: Planet Mushrooms brand Mushroom Soup Mixes have been recalled due to undeclared sulphites, the Health Canada warning indicates.
What You Need To Do: The federal health agency is recommending consumers verify if they have any recalled products. If so, it's suggested to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
Shrimp Paste
Recalled Food:
- Shrimp Paste | 150 g | UPC: 841899007479
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, the food recall warning issued on November 7, 2022, has been updated to include an additional undeclared allergen, fish. "This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation." The shrimp paste product is being removed from the marketplace because it may contain eggs, fish, and soy, which are not declared on the label.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if any products they have are part of a recall. The health agency recommends refraining from consuming recalled items if you have allergies or sensitivities, as they could lead to severe or life-threatening reactions. Avoid serving, using, selling, or distributing recalled products. Dispose of or return recalled items to the place of purchase, per the recall page.
Favorite brand Apricot Halves in Light Syrup
Recalled Food:
- Favorite brand Apricot Halves in Light Syrup | 398 ml | Best Before: May 5, 2025
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the Favorite brand Apricot Halves in Light Syrup is being recalled due to bulging cans and elevated levels of tin.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada is urging consumers to verify if any products they have are part of a recall. It's also best "not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," the recall warning states.
