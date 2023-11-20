Fresh Fruit Is Being Recalled Across Canada Due To Salmonella — Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled several brands of fresh-cut fruit sold across Canada including Central Foods Co., Save on Foods, Fresh Start Foods, and more due to salmonella contamination. The initial recall occurred in October 2023 regarding affected cantaloupes. Now, the recall has been extended to countless fresh-cut fruit containers sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could possibly lead to the recall of other food products. Additionally, the CFIA is ensuring that the affected fruit products are being properly removed from the marketplace.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating an outbreak of human illness. The public is recommended to refer to the Public Health Notice for further details regarding the active outbreak investigation.
Health Canada has indicated that food contained with salmonella may not smell or appear spoiled. However, it can still make you very sick.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," the federal health agency indicated on the recall warning page.
If you suspect illness due to a recalled product, Health Canada suggests consulting your healthcare provider. It's also recommended by Health Canada that you verify if you possess any recalled items and refrain from consuming, serving, selling, or distributing them.
If you have any recalled items, it's urged that you dispose of or return recalled products to the place of purchase. Uncertain consumers should contact their retailer for clarification, the recall page said.
Here are all the details regarding the recalled fruit products:
Central Foods Co.
Recalled Foods:
- JIT DNATA Salad- Fruit Dry Pack Combo | 4 x 1.36 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- JIT Cantaloupe - Halves 6LB | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- JIT Honeydew Halves 6LB | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- JIT Pineapple - Halved 6LB | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- Cantaloupe Chunk 3/4" 3X6LB | 3 x 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- Honeydew Chunk 3/4" 3X6LB | 3 x 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- Pineapple Chunk 3/4" 3X6LB | 3 x 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 23, 2024
- JIT Watermelon Chunks 6LB | 2 x 1.36 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
Fresh Start Foods
Recalled Foods:
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe Pres. Free (Fruit Salad Deluxe) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
- Pineapple-Spears 8 LBS (Pineapple Spears) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe 24 LBS (Fruit Salad Deluxe) | 10.9 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe 8 LBS (Fruit Salad Deluxe) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe .5"x5" No Grapes (Fruit Salad Deluxe Diced) | 10.9 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
- Fruit Salad Dice 1/2 IN 1x24LB (Fruit Salade Deluxe Diced) | 10.9 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Del. Med Cut 3/4" P. Free (Medium Cut Fruit Salad Deluxe Preservatives Free) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Del Diced Small (Fruit Salad Deluxe Diced) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
- Honeydew Chunks | 14.5 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 29, 2023
- CIVEO Fruit Salad Deluxe | 14.5 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
GFS
Recalled Foods:
- Honeydew Dice 1/2 IN (Honeydew Chunks Diced) | 10.9 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
- Honeydew-Diced 1/2" (Honeydew Chunks Diced) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 29, 2023
Kitchen Essentials
Recalled Foods:
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe K.E Pres Free (Fruit Salad) | 6.35 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe Kitchen Essentials (Fruit Salad) | 10.9 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Pineapple-Chunks 3/8 | 3.62 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Del No Pineapple 1/32 LB | 14.5 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Fruit-Asst Peeled Halved | 2.7 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Cantaloupe-Spears (110-115 g) | 24x113 g | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- JIT Honeydew Chunks 6 LBS | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Honeydew-Balls 6 LBS | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Cantaloupe-Parallel Cut 3/8" | 2 x 1.36 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Cantaloupe Peeled / Halved | 9.53 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
Fresh Start Food (Richmond, British Columbia)
Recalled Foods:
- Fruit-Asst-Parallel Cut 3/8" | 3 x 0.91 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Deluxe Parfait Cup | 6 x 227 g | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Watermelon-Halved | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
- Watermelon-Chunks 6 LBS | 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 20, 2023
- Fruit, Assorted 3/4" 3/6LB | 3 x 2.72 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
- Pineapple-Parallel Slice 3/8" | 2 x 1.36 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 24, 2023
Ready-Set-Serve by Markon
Recalled Foods:
- Salad-Fruit Del. 1/8 lbs (Fresh-Cut Fruit Salad Deluxe) | 3.6 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Del. 1/32 lbs (Fresh-Cut Fruit Salad Deluxe) | 14.5 kg | All Best By dates up to and including December 6, 2023
- Salad-Fruit Preservative.Free 1/14 lbs (Fresh-Cut Fruit Salad Deluxe No Preservative) | 6.4 kg | All Best By dates up to and including November 27, 2023
